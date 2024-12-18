Hello,

I have been asked to be a part of three different short term missions trips. I am a student at Hobe Sound Bible College studying to be a pastor in the ministerial department. Because I'm in college I do not have a lot of funds coming in, but I do believe that God has asked me to go on this trip and from that I fully believe that he will bring the money I need.

As i said i was asked to go on three missions trips the first one i am going on is Mexico where we will be passing out tracts at the Virgin of Guadalupe festival. Here we will come across millions of people and have the chance to spread the gospel to those people.

The second trip I have been asked to go on is to Honduras over Christmas the 23-28th. This mission trip would be to encourage and spend time with the children during the Christmas season.

The last mission trip I have been asked to go on is next March to Europe. Me and a group of my peers are going to Budapest, Prague, and Slovakia. We will be helping the missionaries with whatever they're doing then helping with kids, helping evangelize to the locals, or preaching. All of these trips in total are $5200.

Mexico is $1,250

Honduras is $1,500

Europe is $2,450

- Dylan Kennison