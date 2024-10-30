Raised:
USD $5,850
Campaign funds will be received by Jenny Hopkins
Will Hopkins famously know as “Willie G” has left this world and entered into the Kingdom of Heaven. Our family is beyond heartbroken, but we are certain he is entertaining Jesus and securing his title as “Life of the Party!” He most likely walked through the pearly gates, greeted his loved ones, cracked a few jokes and started decorating or rearranging furniture. Willie G’s love was like no other, and he was blessed with a magnetic personality that captured the hearts of all who met him. One of his passions was giving to children in our community at Christmas. He was already finding joy in the fact that he would spread the love of Jesus by providing presents and food to families that are struggling during the holiday season. In honor of our hilarious and exceedingly giving brother, we ask that in lieu of flowers you would consider donating to Willie G’s Christmas for Children. Even in death, he is finding a way to deliver on his promise to make Christmas magical.
Love, The Hopkins and Wallace Family
Hickory Flat will always remember Will!! With much love to the Hopkins family, Peggy, Delaine, Donna & Becky
Sending love and prayers to your family.
Praying for comfort and peace for all of you.
Holding you all close in my thoughts and prayers. Much love to you all.
Will you were a force like no other. 58 years together will never be enough. Teacher may not have been in your long list of job titles but you definitely taught us the joy of life, how to give with a compassionate heart and how to love live Jesus. I love you. Give Poppy a kiss for me !
I am so very sorry about Will's passing, for the loss of everyone who knew him and loved him. I wish I had known him better, he was a bright light.
Sending prayers to the family. Our deepest condolences for your loss.
I didn't know Will all that well, but he was always kind, helpful, and would go out of his way to help in whatever way to accommodate Penny and me when we attended the Wallace Barn Party/Dinner. Will's presence will be missed.
So sad to hear this and like many others, I have some great memories of Will in elementary and high school. Praying for comfort in the days ahead.
Gonna miss you Willis! My heart is broken, but I know you are in a better place. Until I see you again, please know you are loved!
I loved Will, and will miss him terribly. The world needs more hearts like his. I am praying for all of you!
Will was a bright and shining light. Proud to support his legacy. Love and prayers for his friends and family.
Will’s one of a kind personality and huge heart will be greatly missed! Sending love and prayers to the family.
Sorry for this huge loss . Will touched so many hearts . You all are in our thoughts and prayers .
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.