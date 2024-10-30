Will Hopkins famously know as “Willie G” has left this world and entered into the Kingdom of Heaven. Our family is beyond heartbroken, but we are certain he is entertaining Jesus and securing his title as “Life of the Party!” He most likely walked through the pearly gates, greeted his loved ones, cracked a few jokes and started decorating or rearranging furniture. Willie G’s love was like no other, and he was blessed with a magnetic personality that captured the hearts of all who met him. One of his passions was giving to children in our community at Christmas. He was already finding joy in the fact that he would spread the love of Jesus by providing presents and food to families that are struggling during the holiday season. In honor of our hilarious and exceedingly giving brother, we ask that in lieu of flowers you would consider donating to Willie G’s Christmas for Children. Even in death, he is finding a way to deliver on his promise to make Christmas magical.

Love, The Hopkins and Wallace Family