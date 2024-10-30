Campaign Image

Paying for college

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Kila Gutshall

Hello there! My name is Kila Faith Gutshall and I am currently a student in university. I am struggling to pay for the remainder of my college bill. Due to my mental health and financial situation, I am currently unable to pay off the rest of my bill. This means that I am unable to schedule classes for next semester. I am looking for any help I possibly can to reach my goal.

Thank you,

Kila

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

