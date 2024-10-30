Supporting the Kaiser Family in their IVF Journey

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Steph Sattler - $ 25.00 USD 12 days ago Prayers 1

Clark Family - $ 100.00 USD 13 days ago You are the sweetest, kindest, soul and we are praying for you and your family as you start this journey. Love, Madelyn Clark from WAD and the entire Clark family. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 13 days ago To help you get all the way there . . . You both will make the most amazing parents again. Love you both!! Your Aunt and Uncle 2

Debbie and Ron Meier - $ 50.00 USD 13 days ago We are praying for your success God's blessings 1

Andy and Hannah Jacobs - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago You are in our prayers! 1

The Naugle Family - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Keeping you in our prayers. 1

Shirek family - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago Praying for you guys! 1

Emily and Suzanne - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Nahring Family - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Thinking and praying for you guys! 4

Lisa Curtis - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago I pray you finally get the bundle of joy you so badly want and deserve! 1

Jeanne - $ 20.00 USD 1 month ago May your prayers be answered! My thoughts and prayers are with you always 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Kory and Haylee, My fervent prayers and love are always with you.... May God's abundant blessings flow over your journey.....🙏🏼 1

Tammy and Adam Kind - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Marissa Weiss - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Matt and Jana Schultz - $ 80.00 USD 1 month ago 💗 1

Leann Boll Kraig Kauth - $ 500.00 USD 2 months ago We can't think of two people who would be more loving parents. We pray for you both every day that your dreams will come true and your prayers are answered. Lots of love and hugs sent to you along with those prayers during your IVF journey. ❤️🙏 2

Cathie Armbrust - $ 350.00 USD 2 months ago Haylee and Kory were already in the NICU for a few days when we had our son Frank. They immediately gave us a warm welcome when we met them in the family lounge talking about their miracle baby Beau. One day, I noticed they were no longer there. I thought, maybe they were released... but it ended up being the worst reality imaginable. We pray that God makes them parents some day. 8

Kristen Spiegel Berg - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Sending you love and light! 1

The Yankes - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago You are in our prayers! 3

Jamie and Meredith Boll - $ 700.00 USD 2 months ago We can't think of two more deserving people to be parents! We love you both so much and will be praying for you during your IVF journey. Sending you love, hugs, and prayers. 3