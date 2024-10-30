Supporting the Kaiser Family in their IVF Journey

Goal:
USD $14,400
Raised:
USD $10,170
Campaign funds will be received by Haylee Kaiser
Join us in supporting the Kaiser family on their incredible IVF journey! As they embark on this hopeful path to expand their family, they face financial challenges that can be overwhelming. Let's rally together as a community to uplift them, whether through financial support or by sending your prayers and positive thoughts. Every little bit helps, and your kindness can make a huge difference in their lives. Together, we can help the Kaisers navigate this exciting journey with love and hope! Thank you for being a part of their story!
Alison Johnson, Lori Erdman, and Josie Burg
Prayers
You are the sweetest, kindest, soul and we are praying for you and your family as you start this journey. Love, Madelyn Clark from WAD and the entire Clark family.
To help you get all the way there . . . You both will make the most amazing parents again. Love you both!! Your Aunt and Uncle
We are praying for your success God's blessings
You are in our prayers!
Keeping you in our prayers.
Praying for you guys!
Thinking and praying for you guys!
I pray you finally get the bundle of joy you so badly want and deserve!
May your prayers be answered! My thoughts and prayers are with you always
Kory and Haylee, My fervent prayers and love are always with you.... May God's abundant blessings flow over your journey.....🙏🏼
💗
We can't think of two people who would be more loving parents. We pray for you both every day that your dreams will come true and your prayers are answered. Lots of love and hugs sent to you along with those prayers during your IVF journey. ❤️🙏
Haylee and Kory were already in the NICU for a few days when we had our son Frank. They immediately gave us a warm welcome when we met them in the family lounge talking about their miracle baby Beau. One day, I noticed they were no longer there. I thought, maybe they were released... but it ended up being the worst reality imaginable. We pray that God makes them parents some day.
Sending you love and light!
You are in our prayers!
We can't think of two more deserving people to be parents! We love you both so much and will be praying for you during your IVF journey. Sending you love, hugs, and prayers.
January 3rd, 2025
1.1.2025 IVf Update
Kory and I traveled to Green Bay for my baseline ultrasound and lab work on New Year’s Day. We met with Dr. Coussons, my doctor who is doing our monitoring appointments for us. He then sends all the information to our IVF clinic in Illinois.
Everything looked good with the ultrasound, no abnormal findings. We then headed to Bellin hospital to have my labs done. They were checking hcg, LH, estrogen, progesterone, and fsh levels. The plan was to be able to start birth control today for 5-6 days before starting all the medication. Well slight change in plans. I heard back from my ivf clinic today and my estrogen level is slightly higher than where they would like to see it. So new plan, I am starting Ganirelix tonight for the next 6 days. I had already ordered all my meds ahead of time so we have it to use. Usually this injection is taken while doing the other medication to stop you from ovulating. They are hoping that this will lower my estrogen levels and not allow any follicles to grow. We will go back to Green Bay next week Wednesday the 8th for a repeat ultrasound and labs. If everything looks okay then, we should be set to start our other medication on the 11th. 🙏🏼
We know that Gods got us, and will continue to walk beside us through all of this. Although it’s a little different plan, we know that we have the best team of doctors working with us. Please say some extra prayers for my levels to go down and that we are able to start medication as planned next week.
We will keep you updated when we know more! Thank you for being a part of our journey!
All Our Love,
Haylee and Kory
January 1st, 2025
Happy New Year!
We wanted to take a moment to give everyone an update on our IVF journey and, most importantly, to express our deepest gratitude.
First off, THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support, donations, and prayers. These past two months have been an emotional whirlwind, filled with overwhelming gratitude and hope. I still find myself tearing up often, simply amazed at the love and kindness you’ve shown us. We truly feel blessed beyond words to have such an incredible community rallying around us.
We are thrilled to share that our current total raised is $29,521!!!!!
Because of you, It. Is. Happening!!! 🙏🏼
On January 1st, we’ll head to Green Bay for our baseline ultrasound and lab work to make sure everything is good to begin IVF. After that, I’ll start stimming medications on January 11th. This will lead up to an expected egg retrieval during the week of January 20-25th. This is all possible because of YOU.
Your donations have already helped us cover the costs of starting medications ($3,740.95) and a significant portion of the IVF retrieval cycle ($13,550). We cannot begin to express what this means to us. We will update you on costs and totals once we have them.
Every single dollar, prayer, and kind word has brought us closer to our dream of having another baby. Your support has not only given us the resources we need but also filled our hearts with hope and love. We feel like we’re not just walking this journey—we’re being carried by all of you.
Thank you for believing in us, standing by us. We love you all, and can’t wait to keep you updated every step of the way.
All our love,
Haylee and Kory
https://www.givesendgo.com/GDPSK
November 21st, 2024
Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude. Thank you for the love, prayers, donations, and unwavering support you’ve shown our family. Kory and I have been moved to tears many times by the generosity of our community, friends, and family.
One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is: When will you start IVF?
With our new clinic, we need to pay the full amount for the procedure before we can begin. We’re aiming to start at the beginning of the new year, after the holidays.
Thank you for walking alongside us on this long journey through infertility. To everyone who has reached out, asked how they can help, or shared our story — your kindness means the world to us.
Now, for the most exciting news: our updated fundraising total! Thanks to all of you, we’ve raised $24,420 of our $30,000 goal!
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We couldn’t do this without you.
All our love,
Haylee and Kory
If you feel called to make a donation, you can do so here.
If you’d prefer not to donate through the site, feel free to send me a message. 🤍
Jeremiah 29:11
For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
November 7th, 2024
First off, we want to send you all the biggest Thank You!! Thank you for the love, prayers, support and donations as we embark on this journey of doing IVF one last time. We truly couldn’t do this with out all of you.
Infertility has impacted our lives for over 11 years. A path we never thought we would still be on. When people ask us, why IVF? We have hope that there is still a chance. We believe our story isn’t over yet. We believe we can still have another biological child of our own. We haven’t been told it’s not possible, to walk away and pursue other options. God has brought us back to this chapter for a reason and if he can make a way then we know it’s Gods plan for us. It’s hard to walk away from something that you desire more than anything.
We have been blessed with donations from our fundraising page and cash donations. Over this last weekend we received an extremely thoughtful anonymous cash donation of $10,000 to help us with our IVF fundraising goal. There are truly no words to describe how thankful Kory and I are for all of you. The support from family, friends and our community is amazing. Thank you for wanting to help us make our dreams of having a family come true. Our current total raised is $17,295 of our $30,000 goal.
From the bottom of our hearts and tear filled eyes, thank you. We both can’t say it enough. Even if donating at this time is not possible for you, we feel all of your prayers and positive thoughts being sent our way. 🙏🏼
All Our Love,
Haylee and Kory
If you feel called to make a donation you can do so here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GDPSK
If you don’t want to donate through the site you can send me a message. 🤍
October 31st, 2024
Feeling overwhelmed with gratitude, emotions and thankfulness. The abundant response of love and support has brought many tears to Kory and I.
11 years Kory and I have been on the path of infertility. The longest journey of our lives with so many highs and lows. Infertility treatments, miscarriages, infant loss, and so much more.
We believe that God has a plan for us. We know our story isn’t over yet. God has a hand in all of this and we know he will continue to walk beside us as we navigate the journey of doing IVF again.
Now comes extreme vulnerability and that is asking for help. In order to start the process of our IVF cycle, we have to pay our fertility clinic the total in full. Which our insurance doesn’t cover any of it. Your donations will help cover the cost of the egg retrieval, medication, testing, monitoring appointments, transfer and more.
With each donation, your name will be put on the back of a puzzle piece. The puzzle will then be hung in the nursery as a reminder of all of those who helped us complete our families missing piece.
From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU! Even if donating is not possible for you, all your extra prayers are appreciated and felt. We couldn’t do it without all of you.
❤️Haylee and Kory
October 30th, 2024
Thank you all for learning more about Haylee and Kory's journey! We hope that by considering giving to this family blesses you and your family. Here is a current breakdown of Haylee's estimated cost for the next treatment:
Labs/Ultrasounds: $1200
IVF Retrieval: $12,300
Anesthesia: $500
Testing: $1300
Embryo Storage: $800
Additional Clinic Fees: $200
Medications: $7000+
Frozen Embryo Transfer: $6600
Thank you for all your support for the Kaiser family!
