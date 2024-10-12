Supporting Our Friend In Faith

Monthly Goal:
We as friends and family are coming together to lend a helping hand with legal fees for our dear friend who's parents have tirelessly for 65 plus years preached and ministered in all of our lives! She currently needs our help with legal fees due to retaining a lawyer to assist with probate and family law. With the recent death of her father, our beloved pastor and friend, it has left her no other choice but to act quickly and justly to reverse some already caused damage to the family.
We ask for coveted prayers along with money ASAP to swiftly and justly handle some very unfortunate legal issues.
98% of money will go directly to lawyers fee and the other 2% will go to GIVESENDGO as a thank you for their usage of this platform.
Thanks so very very much on behalf of the family for your help! Please consider giving whatever you can. No amount is to small or to big. Please also share with your family and friends.
This is TRULY A DEAR FRIEND that needs and deserves our help! Please HELP ME, HELP HER!
We are trusting GOD and remain faithful in his presence during this very difficult time.
thanks so very very much..... Dana Burgess Townley
Love you Renee!
Go get your momma back, Renee!!! Praying for you!!! KILA GANA!!!
Hugs to all of you during this time. You will continue to be in my prayers.
I hope this helps! It’s absolutely heartbreaking!
December 10th, 2024
Just wanted to update:
Shirley is with Renee through Christmas! That is a HUGE PRAISE!! Shirley is very happy to be in California with Renee and family. Renee’s attorney is working fervently in Shirley’s best interest. Several roadblocks remain. They are taking them head on to ultimately do what is best for Shirley.
We appreciate everyone’s thoughts, prayers and donations to help with this unfortunate situation. The expenses continue to rise with each new circumstance. For example, Renee just learned Shirley has no access to her money. It was moved, without her consent, into another account. This is one of many issues trying to be resolved through numerous attempts with communication and other avenues that does not involve litigation. Unfortunately, those avenues are not working. Renee is being forced to litigate to get this resolved. Consequently, if you could find it in your heart to help Shirley, it would be greatly appreciated. Your prayers and financial support are needed more than ever. Thank you to each and every one of you.
