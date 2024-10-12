Supporting Our Friend In Faith

We as friends and family are coming together to lend a helping hand with legal fees for our dear friend who's parents have tirelessly for 65 plus years preached and ministered in all of our lives! She currently needs our help with legal fees due to retaining a lawyer to assist with probate and family law. With the recent death of her father, our beloved pastor and friend, it has left her no other choice but to act quickly and justly to reverse some already caused damage to the family.

We ask for coveted prayers along with money ASAP to swiftly and justly handle some very unfortunate legal issues.

98% of money will go directly to lawyers fee and the other 2% will go to GIVESENDGO as a thank you for their usage of this platform.

Thanks so very very much on behalf of the family for your help! Please consider giving whatever you can. No amount is to small or to big. Please also share with your family and friends.

This is TRULY A DEAR FRIEND that needs and deserves our help! Please HELP ME, HELP HER!

We are trusting GOD and remain faithful in his presence during this very difficult time.

thanks so very very much..... Dana Burgess Townley















