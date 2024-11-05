Uganda Missionary

I've had a love for the African continent and the African people since my first visit in 2012. After working in full-time ministry at Patria Church for the past 5 years, God has opened the door for me to serve as a full-time missionary in Uganda. I will be partnered with New Life Discipleship Ministries (NLDM) and serving under the leadership of Pastors Henry and Harriet Senfuka. Under NLDM, I will be assisting with church planting, teaching and community outreaches. All proceeds from this campaign go toward my work and life as a full-time missionary (living expenses, transportation and ministry supplies/expenses).

Your prayers and support mean the world to me! If you'd like to keep up-to-date on the work I'm doing, you can find me on Instagram @john.marissa.

Thank you for your generosity!

