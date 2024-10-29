Campaign Image

Supporting The Caddell Family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $12,554

Campaign created by Rae Lofgren

Campaign funds will be received by Noel Caddell

Supporting The Caddell Family

We are raising funds to support Wes Caddell as he has recently been diagnosed with ITP (AKA a dangerously low platelet count) which may lead to a nearly year long hospital stay and high likelihood of relapse in the future. We are first and foremost asking for prayers. We know our Father is the most mighty and powerful and can bring healing, peace, and support to a situation with so many unknowns. Secondly, we are asking for donations to cover costs of medical bills, travel, moving to a new state for family support, and any other needs that will come up over the long road ahead. Please share with friends and family to reach as many people as possible. Thank you so much for your prayers and support!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Oliver
$ 69.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish this was more.

Bettina and Bill
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Denise Brooks
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers

Jaime Larsen
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Allison Jones
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you in this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending you positive healing thoughts and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you and your family. We are praying for all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you.

Amy Taylor
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending hugs and prayers to all of our family during this difficult time.

Amber Batty
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending Prayers to your family.

Chad Willis
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jessie Trudeau
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you all and sending prayers your way. I can only imagine what you are going through.

Laura VanPelt
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Hugs and prayers!

The Blue Team
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers & Hugs & Lots of Love

John Thorp
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending Prayers!

Drew
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Stewart Hall
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jared
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you bro

Stacers
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wish this could be so much more, bless you and your family, stay strong inside and out….. Faith is on your side!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo