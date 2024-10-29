Supporting The Caddell Family

We are raising funds to support Wes Caddell as he has recently been diagnosed with ITP (AKA a dangerously low platelet count) which may lead to a nearly year long hospital stay and high likelihood of relapse in the future. We are first and foremost asking for prayers. We know our Father is the most mighty and powerful and can bring healing, peace, and support to a situation with so many unknowns. Secondly, we are asking for donations to cover costs of medical bills, travel, moving to a new state for family support, and any other needs that will come up over the long road ahead. Please share with friends and family to reach as many people as possible. Thank you so much for your prayers and support!!