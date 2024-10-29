Supporting Sanjida!

Hi friends!

As many of you know, our dear friend Sanjida suddenly had to move out of her family’s apartment this past weekend and is staying with me and my roommates. Sanjida is a muslim background believer who started following Jesus two years ago. She is leaving a very challenging family situation, and will need love and support from the body of Christ to make this bold transition. Please be praying for her as she learns how to navigate life apart from her family for the first time. She is in need of a reliable vehicle for transportation to and from work. If you feel that the Lord is leading you to give, that’s would make a huge difference in helping Sanjida with this major life change.