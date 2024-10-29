Fight To Ban Secret Counting Of Votes In Virginia

My brother Scott Mares, and his co-chair on the electoral board of Waynesboro, Curt Lilly, have sued the Election Commissioner of Virginia because, in violation of Virginia's constitution, Virginia is counting votes in secret using electronic voting machines, and they have not provided electoral boards with any opportunity to look at actual ballots that voters have filled out before certifying the elections.

The Virginia Attorney General is currently preparing a response to the suit. However, now that Curt and Scott have stood up for transparency in Virginia's elections, they have been sued by a $600 million international law firm out of Washington DC, and a racial justice organization called Advancement Project. They are also now receiving intimidation, and death threats by phone, as well as by emails. They also receive multiple calls a day from writers looking to twist this into a story about conspiracy theories about election fraud. Voters deserve to have their ballots inspected and counted by people who who care about open and accurate election results instead of having their voted ballots secretly boxed up and carted away before anyone can have a chance to total their votes and check to make sure the machines are tallying the votes accurately.

All donations would go to support legal costs to try to win this suit and ultimately change legislation to ensure the integrity of ALL of our votes as United States citizens.









