Campaign Image

Therapy for Esther

Goal:

 USD $16,825

Raised:

 USD $700

Campaign created by Sarah Doorlag

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Doorlag

Therapy for Esther

Esther went from speaking a little bit between the ages of 1-3 and then regressed to almost no words by the age of 4.  Last February she got a diagnosis for autism.  We’ve done various things to help Esther including behavioral therapy(s) addressing medical issues.  We are wanting to give Esther the best shot at making a recovery and be able to speak again.  It is very expensive and we appreciate any amount that anyone is willing to contribute towards that effort.  We know that God is not done with her, so we press on to give her the best quality of life that we can.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Esther!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Rebekah Block
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your sweet family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sarah Lazoff
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

For my locker buddies little girl, I hope she gets all the help she needs and more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You'll be in our prayers for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo