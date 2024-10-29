Therapy for Esther

Goal:
USD $16,825
Raised:
USD $700
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Doorlag
Esther went from speaking a little bit between the ages of 1-3 and then regressed to almost no words by the age of 4. Last February she got a diagnosis for autism. We’ve done various things to help Esther including behavioral therapy(s) addressing medical issues. We are wanting to give Esther the best shot at making a recovery and be able to speak again. It is very expensive and we appreciate any amount that anyone is willing to contribute towards that effort. We know that God is not done with her, so we press on to give her the best quality of life that we can.
Praying for Esther!
Praying for you and your sweet family
For my locker buddies little girl, I hope she gets all the help she needs and more.
You'll be in our prayers for healing.
