Western NC relief

Raised:
USD $3,140
Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Bridges
May God richly bless you and so many who Volunteer rir
Because we need a little Christmas, right this very minute...
God bless you!
Keep up the good work
"Thank you! I'm doing the best I can with what I have. Your help means so much." By Joshua Bridges
Some I know sent me. God bless you for your help!
"Thank you so much! Shes good at that. Then she says "I've literally done nothing". Half of what ive been able to do was because of her community " By Joshua Bridges
L sent me. Bless you for taking this on. God sees you.
"Thank you for trusting me! Lauren has been so helpful in getting the message out. Yall keep us moving and i really appreciate it. " By Joshua Bridges
Praying for you.
"Thank you, prayers are even more important than money but both are needed to keep going. I appreciate you more than you know" By Joshua Bridges
L sent me.
"Well thank you for putting your faith in us. It's hard to ask for help publicly when you're trying to stay private but yall have made it so good." By Joshua Bridges
December 13th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
November 25th, 2024
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.