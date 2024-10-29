Campaign Image
Western NC relief

Raised:

 USD $3,140

Campaign created by Joshua Bridges

Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Bridges

We need a general fund for people who want to support the regularly changing needs. I can't keep asking for specific  needs because they change every single day... so here we go. I am committed to doing everything I can to help families recover. I keep turning over personal donation into my gas tank because of an imbalance, this is for anybody who wants me to keep us moving no matter the need that arises. 
B Haas
$ 15.00 USD
24 days ago

May God richly bless you and so many who Volunteer rir

InfiniteEMF
$ 1000.00 USD
29 days ago

Because we need a little Christmas, right this very minute...

CorneliusButtknuckle
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the good work

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you! I'm doing the best I can with what I have. Your help means so much." By Joshua Bridges

Baldskeptical
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Some I know sent me. God bless you for your help!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much! Shes good at that. Then she says "I've literally done nothing". Half of what ive been able to do was because of her community " By Joshua Bridges

Shuff1138
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

L sent me. Bless you for taking this on. God sees you.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for trusting me! Lauren has been so helpful in getting the message out. Yall keep us moving and i really appreciate it. " By Joshua Bridges

Juliet
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

John Griffin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

TreaZG
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you, prayers are even more important than money but both are needed to keep going. I appreciate you more than you know" By Joshua Bridges

Gordon Heck
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

L sent me.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Well thank you for putting your faith in us. It's hard to ask for help publicly when you're trying to stay private but yall have made it so good." By Joshua Bridges

YourFriendPawl
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Update #3

December 13th, 2024

Sorry I'm so bad at updating. Took two loads of extra to central NC. Today is another load of wood. Wood because people STILL don't have their normal heat source back. I'm going to look at a house today that needs electrical and plumbing redone. I'll have to ask for more money if it's work that I can do for him... 
Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

December 9th, 2024

So we got in two days this week and three deliveries, a load of wood and propane.  A load of canned food, and a load of baby goods. 
Update Update #2 Image
Update #1 waiting.

November 25th, 2024

I will start giving updates when donations are ready for transfer. All images in the gallery so far are from past runs. I feel like a race horse in the starting gate. I just got a request to deliver a camper. Thank you all!

