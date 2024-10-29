Share Cass Report with the BC Ministry of Health

In April, 2024 Dr. Hilary Cass submitted her final report on gender identity services for children and young people to England's NHS . This report is the most thorough and robust review of the evidence to date, and included the commissioning of several peer-reviewed systemic reviews, the gold star of evidence. Dr. Cass concluded that the guidelines which justify blocking the puberty of children, giving them cross sex hormones, and surgically modifying their bodies is not based on evidence, and the scant evidence available is of poor quality.

Countries such as England, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, (and many other countries and US states) are moving away from medically modifying the bodies of confused children, but here in British Columbia policy makers haven't got the message. The Cass Report has been ignored by the Canadian media, and our medical system continues to blindly practice "gender affirming care" (i.e. permanently modifying children's bodies to help them pretend they are the opposite sex).

Since the BC Ministry of Health is (hopefully) committed to evidence-based medicine, we can only assume staff somehow missed the Report. So we will bring it to them. We are raising funds to print 50 copies of the report's Summary and Recommendations, to hand out to Ministry of Health employees at the Ministry's headquarters at 1515 Blanshard Street in Victoria, BC.

