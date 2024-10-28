In memory of Brittany Carlan

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $3,720
Campaign funds will be received by Sarah DelSignore
Brittany Carlan, the beloved wife of Noah Rogers passed away on October 25th 2024. Her death was unexpected and currently still unexplained.
In order to assist her family, we are requesting donations from anyone who is able to assist with costs related to an autopsy and with medical costs from 8 days in the ICU. We are asking this on behalf of her spouse to assist, as this was very unexpected, especially as Brittany was without medical issues prior to this event and only 25 years old. Any contribution, at all is greatly appreciated. Also, any and all prayers for all her survivors are appreciated as well.
May the memories carry you through this difficult time. Your friends at Shield Consulting Solutions
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending all of our love and praying for Noah and family.
Alex's grandmother, Shirley sends her love and sincere condolences to Noah and family.
We are so very sorry to hear of this terrible loss! We will pray for Brittany’s soul, and Noah and all of the family. May God keep You very close to His Heart right now.
I’m so sorry for your loss. May you find peace and comfort in happy memories. God bless you all.
I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for your family
Noah and family, Condolences on your sudden loss of Brittany. May the memories you share with Brittany bring comfort to your hearts always.
