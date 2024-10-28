Campaign Image

In memory of Brittany Carlan

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $3,720

Campaign created by The family of Brittany Carlan

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah DelSignore

Brittany Carlan, the beloved wife of Noah Rogers passed away on October 25th 2024. Her death was unexpected and currently still unexplained. 

In order to assist her family, we are requesting donations from anyone who is able to assist with costs related to an autopsy and with medical costs from 8 days in the ICU. We are asking this on behalf of her spouse to assist, as this was very unexpected, especially as Brittany was without medical issues prior to this event and only 25 years old. Any contribution, at all is greatly appreciated. Also, any and all prayers for all her survivors are appreciated as well.

Recent Donations
Maureen Cox
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kim
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Day Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jess
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Iris and Louis Maurer
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Shield
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May the memories carry you through this difficult time. Your friends at Shield Consulting Solutions

Zach and Destiny
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Sending all of our love and praying for Noah and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Shirley Rice
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Alex's grandmother, Shirley sends her love and sincere condolences to Noah and family.

Vicki and Adam
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Larry and Kathy Kirby
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so very sorry to hear of this terrible loss! We will pray for Brittany’s soul, and Noah and all of the family. May God keep You very close to His Heart right now.

Casey Dovell
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Patti Traber
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

judith ramey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. May you find peace and comfort in happy memories. God bless you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for your family

Tina and Melanie Parks
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Noah and family, Condolences on your sudden loss of Brittany. May the memories you share with Brittany bring comfort to your hearts always.

