Support for Caedran Sullivan

Caedran Sullivan is a teacher, and she values the truth.

In 2021, she spoke up against the Shawnee Mission School District's racist, anti-white, anti-American, politically charged, DEI staff training, which she and other teachers are expected to implement in their classrooms. Then she was punished for using the "wrong pronouns."

She was demoted; disciplined based on a "complaint" that she has not been allowed to see; subjected to "re-education;" monitored; and falsely accused of "gender preference" and racial discrimination. She tries not to use pronouns but is pressured to use incorrect pronouns against her will, against her conscience, and against her moral and religious beliefs and in violation of the truth. However, Caedran will not participate in the district's encouragement of "social transitioning" at school, and she will not hide from parents the fact that their child is experimenting with being "trans" when the parents are not present. The Shawnee Mission School District will not change its policy, even after warning from the State of Kansas' Attorney General (https://www.ag.ks.gov/Home/Components/News/News/40/).

The DEI curriculum is abhorrent, and its author spews Marxist rhetoric ( https://youtu.be/Jl5UKE_5Zu0?si=a2hemmHIbQ02Kay_ ). It is shocking that our once elite school district is making this radical anti-white DEI training mandatory for all staff.

Since Caedran spoke up and requested the district reconsider some of this divisive "training," she has been targeted.

Caedran has been put in an untenable position. As a result, she feels that she has no other option but to file suit to protect her rights, including her constitutional and God-given rights to freedom of speech, religion, and conscience ( https://edmundslaw.com/cases/ ). She is prepared to see this case through to secure her rights and to see to it that no one else's rights are violated as hers continue to be. Caedran is standing up for so many who have been forced to comply with this insane DEI agenda.

Court cases are very expensive. Caedran needs our help. As a single mom on a teacher's salary, she cannot do this on her own. Our family and unnamed others have decided to help Caedran with a fund to assist her in this battle, which we do not expect to be easy. Every dollar received will be used to pay for her legal fees and expenses that arise as a result of her bringing suit.

Thank you for your support and prayers. I will provide regular updates on the case to those who choose to comment or contribute. Please feel free to share this link with friends and family who would also wish to support Caedran's rights and, by extension, our rights to our own beliefs and speech.