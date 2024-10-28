Send Kayden & Jessica to Southeast Asia!! 🕺🏻💖

Hello friends&family !! We are currently in team Kona doing a dts with Fire & Fragrance and it’s been absolutely amazing so far! We are starting our fourth week of lectures now and found out where we are heading on outreach + our team just a couple weeks ago!! We are heading to a nation in Southeast Asia and we need your help to get us there ❤️❤️ as some may have seen, we were fully funded but we knew we might need some extra support for outreach but didn’t want to fundraise until we knew for sure. We know sometimes it’s really uncomfortable for people and a stretch financially and are so considerate with the funds people bless us with.





We are so so blessed that we get to be the hands and feet of Jesus in one of the most unreached nations in the whole world!!! With 97% of missionaries going to ‘reached’ places, we get to be part of the 3% going to the unreached!! We have one of the bigger teams with 11 students and 3 leaders & feel so filled with joy that we get to go with a team that already feels like family!





Our hearts are so set on fire for this nation and all the brokenness in it. They need to hear the gospel, they need hope in a world full of so much evil. Our hearts burn for sex-trafficking and people so bound in chains to their false idols and gods. Part of our calling as followers of Jesus is to help fulfill the Great Commission, so if you would like to partner with us in that, we would feel so blessed.





Please pray about it and ask the Lord what He wants from you in this. We would love to set aside some time to discuss any further questions with you and give you more information about where exactly (which country) we are going and what we are doing - message 587-343-2922 to set this up!





If 40 people could donate $100 CAD dollars we would be fully funded. These funds are going towards flights, housing, food and any other extra expenses we might need while we are there. We know the holidays are coming up so if this is something you can’t consider, please be praying for us and sharing this link so we can reach our goal before November 27 (the deadline)





We appreciate every single one of you and your support so much ❤️