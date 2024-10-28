Robert Tupa Support

We are starting this campaign to help support Robert and his family as he begins his long road to recovery. As you can imagine, this news has brought many challenges - mentally, emotionally, and especially financially. Due to his condition, Robert is unable to work during his treatments, and his loving wife, Dr. Carrie Clark, has also taken a step back from her work in clinic to care for him as he recovers. The costs of medical care, combined with everyday living expenses, are overwhelming, and they need our help now more than ever.

Robert’s Story

The summer of 2024 ended as normal, enjoying the days with Carrie on their boat on Lake Minnetonka, Anna getting ready to leave for her junior year at Nebraska, and Greta about to begin her senior year at Holy Family. However, as the end of summer approached, Carrie and the girls noticed that some things seemed different for Robert.

In August, Robert started to experience some mild symptoms that were consistent with past episodes of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). RA is an Autoimmune disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue and joints. Symptoms were affecting how he walked and functioned daily. Testing was performed in August to further assess his possible RA flare-up; however, all tests came back negative.

By September, Robert was having enough difficulty with daily activities that he stayed home from work. As September became October, Robert was having more difficulty with his usual tasks including driving, walking and his tinkering around the house. He began some therapy with a neurologist and showed some small signs of improvement. Although he was making progress, Robert was scheduled for an MRI.

On October 24th he had an MRI that revealed a 6 cm tumor in the frontal lobe and 2 more tumors in the back part of the brain. He was immediately admitted to United Hospital Neurology ICU.

Robert is scheduled to have the 6 cm tumor removed on Monday, October 28.

Carrie, Anna and Greta appreciate all the messages of love and support that everyone has sent over the past few days. They want to THANK YOU.








