Supporting The Wood Family

Dear friends and family,

In March 2023 I was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian/peritoneal cancer. In April we found out it was stage 3. I had a complete hysterectomy in December 2023 where my oncologist removed all of the cancer. After 9 short months of remission, we got news last week that the cancer is growing again, with several new small spots throughout my abdomen.

We understand that this is a huge ask, so please allow us to explain what we feel confident are the next steps that the Lord has for us. I will be doing chemotherapy through my oncologist, and I will also be pursuing integrative treatment through a holistic cancer center in California. While the chemotherapy will hopefully be covered by new insurance I am actively seeking to obtain, all integrative treatments are not covered by insurance. I know some may not understand this choice but we hope that you will at the very least trust that we are relying on the Lord’s guidance as best as we can in order to get to the root cause of why my body is continuing to grow cancer. We want to give my body and immune system the best shot at ridding cancer for good!

Here are some of the costs that go into this amount that we are humbly asking for:

-$10,000 deposit to be able to become a patient at the integrative center

-$1000 for initial intake labs and exams

-average of $3000-$5000 per week for the initial 2-3 week stay

-$300 for flights for me and Nathaniel (or whomever comes with me to be my caretaker)

-up to 21 nights of accommodation

-groceries and rental car while in California

-supplements, various healing modalities for our home (unsure what these would be yet, I can be more specific as time goes on), etc

Thank you so much for reading. It is vulnerable to be in a constant state of need but our community of friends and family have shown up for us in so many ways throughout this journey. And above all, we trust that if God is truly guiding me to this center, He will provide the funds necessary. We would be so grateful if you would consider once again helping us out in any way. We love you so much! God is good!

Love, Colbie and Nathaniel