Discipleship Training and Missions

Hey, Dakota here! I would love to take a minute and share my heart with you. For a few years now, I have been feeling the call to do something big and serve God in a way that He would be pleased. I have spent the last couple of years serving at my church in different areas and I know now with certainty that God has called me into the mission field. I don't know where, or for how long but I am ready to be His vessel out in the world! YWAM is giving me an incredible opportunity to train and prepare for wherever they send me. Thank you for your support, love and prayers!