Campaign Image

Discipleship Training and Missions

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $650

Campaign created by Dakota Sheffler

Discipleship Training and Missions

Hey, Dakota here! I would love to take a minute and share my heart with you. For a few years now, I have been feeling the call to do something big and serve God in a way that He would be pleased. I have spent the last couple of years serving at my church in different areas and I know now with certainty that God has called me into the mission field. I don't know where, or for how long but I am ready to be His vessel out in the world! YWAM is giving me an incredible opportunity to train and prepare for wherever they send me. Thank you for your support, love and prayers!

Recent Donations
Show:
Kelli and Jimmy Jarman
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Dakota, we are so proud of you! I know you are going to do incredible things!

Christi Richmond
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations Dakota! So proud of you and the beautiful young woman you have become! May God bless you in all your endeavors!

Chaney Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So very proud of you!

Drew and Sarah
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations on your graduation, Dakota!! Praying for you as you follow God’s calling. Love you.

Morgan Blackburn
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kellie and Ryan
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations Dakota! I pray the Lord will use you to advance the gospel for His glory and for His kingdom in the mission field! Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Congratulations on your graduation. Praying for you as you approach and go on your mission. Love you, Aunt Julie

Jared
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The Burks
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo