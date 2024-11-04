Discipleship Training and Missions

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $650
Hey, Dakota here! I would love to take a minute and share my heart with you. For a few years now, I have been feeling the call to do something big and serve God in a way that He would be pleased. I have spent the last couple of years serving at my church in different areas and I know now with certainty that God has called me into the mission field. I don't know where, or for how long but I am ready to be His vessel out in the world! YWAM is giving me an incredible opportunity to train and prepare for wherever they send me. Thank you for your support, love and prayers!
Dakota, we are so proud of you! I know you are going to do incredible things!
Congratulations Dakota! So proud of you and the beautiful young woman you have become! May God bless you in all your endeavors!
So very proud of you!
Congratulations on your graduation, Dakota!! Praying for you as you follow God’s calling. Love you.
Congratulations Dakota! I pray the Lord will use you to advance the gospel for His glory and for His kingdom in the mission field! Love you!
Congratulations on your graduation. Praying for you as you approach and go on your mission. Love you, Aunt Julie
