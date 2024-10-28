Campaign Image

Support Margarita’s recovery

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $2,250

Campaign created by Keith & Vicki Mcdonald

Campaign funds will be received by Yareli Cedillo Martinez

As most of you know, our beloved cleaner/family member is undergoing shoulder surgery on December 4th. 

She will have a lengthy recovery and will be unable to work for up to 9 months. This is going to be a huge financial hardship for her. I would love to raise some money to help her through this time. Please donate whatever you can and your prayers for her speedy and complete recovery will be appreciated. 

This is not a fraudulent fundraiser, Margarita has been cleaning my house for close to 20 years! Please feel free to call me if you have any questions or concerns! 619-886-0352

This acct will be set up in her daughter Yareli’s name.

Recent Donations
The Becker Family
$ 250.00 USD
22 days ago

Merry Christmas Margarita and Family. Rest and Recover over the Holidays with your Family Feliz Navidad

Connor Mccormack
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Genevieve Buchhammer
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anything you need Margarita, we are here for you and the family!! You are and always will be family. Prayers for speedy and full recovery!!

The Becker Family
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We support your recovery Love you Margarita

Ning
$ 600.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you a successful surgery and speedy recovery. We love you Maggie!

The Becker Family
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Margarita you have been a supporter of our family for decades and we support your recovery and time for your shoulder to heal. Your are in our prayers

Keith and Vicki
$ 750.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Margarita! Praying for complete healing!

