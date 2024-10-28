Support Margarita’s recovery

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $2,250
Campaign funds will be received by Yareli Cedillo Martinez
As most of you know, our beloved cleaner/family member is undergoing shoulder surgery on December 4th.
She will have a lengthy recovery and will be unable to work for up to 9 months. This is going to be a huge financial hardship for her. I would love to raise some money to help her through this time. Please donate whatever you can and your prayers for her speedy and complete recovery will be appreciated.
This is not a fraudulent fundraiser, Margarita has been cleaning my house for close to 20 years! Please feel free to call me if you have any questions or concerns! 619-886-0352
This acct will be set up in her daughter Yareli’s name.
Merry Christmas Margarita and Family. Rest and Recover over the Holidays with your Family Feliz Navidad
Anything you need Margarita, we are here for you and the family!! You are and always will be family. Prayers for speedy and full recovery!!
We support your recovery Love you Margarita
Wishing you a successful surgery and speedy recovery. We love you Maggie!
Margarita you have been a supporter of our family for decades and we support your recovery and time for your shoulder to heal. Your are in our prayers
We love you Margarita! Praying for complete healing!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.