In Need of Reliable Transportation

I find myself in a challenging situation and am reaching out for support. As a U.S. Navy veteran living on a fixed disability income, I am currently without reliable transportation, which has made daily life increasingly difficult. Due to my location and physical limitations, job opportunities are scarce, and most available positions require physical work that I can no longer perform.

I am eager to pursue further education to enhance my skills and increase my opportunities, but without reliable transportation, even attending classes is out of reach. I am determined to achieve my goals, but at this moment, I lack the resources to make them possible.

If you are in a position to assist, I would be sincerely grateful for any support you can offer. Thank you for considering my request.

Indigo
$ 5.00 USD
5 days ago

Good luck my friend.

Indigo
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck my friend.

Jeannie Wright
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Gas money for your new ride ❤️

eatmorepizzanow
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Batgoat
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Rock on Shipmate

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

John Markes
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wait until you get more...

Toni Hoban
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying you reach your goal very soon! Much ❤️ and hugs!

Tee
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Hey mate, me again. Determined to help you reach your goal so I’m sending a little each week when I get paid. Hope you get there soon!

Feral
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope it helps 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Dawn Orlando
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Always here to help a shipmate.

Meagain
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Indigo
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck my friend.

Janet Carter
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

AmieLee SP
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Happy Veterans Day, Bryan. Hope you meet the goal soon.

Irish Mart
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Hoping you reach your goal Bryan

Tee
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you reach your goal soon x

