In Need of Reliable Transportation

I find myself in a challenging situation and am reaching out for support. As a U.S. Navy veteran living on a fixed disability income, I am currently without reliable transportation, which has made daily life increasingly difficult. Due to my location and physical limitations, job opportunities are scarce, and most available positions require physical work that I can no longer perform.

I am eager to pursue further education to enhance my skills and increase my opportunities, but without reliable transportation, even attending classes is out of reach. I am determined to achieve my goals, but at this moment, I lack the resources to make them possible.

If you are in a position to assist, I would be sincerely grateful for any support you can offer. Thank you for considering my request.