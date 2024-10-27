In Need of Reliable Transportation

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $1,922
I find myself in a challenging situation and am reaching out for support. As a U.S. Navy veteran living on a fixed disability income, I am currently without reliable transportation, which has made daily life increasingly difficult. Due to my location and physical limitations, job opportunities are scarce, and most available positions require physical work that I can no longer perform.
I am eager to pursue further education to enhance my skills and increase my opportunities, but without reliable transportation, even attending classes is out of reach. I am determined to achieve my goals, but at this moment, I lack the resources to make them possible.
If you are in a position to assist, I would be sincerely grateful for any support you can offer. Thank you for considering my request.
Good luck my friend.
Good luck my friend.
Gas money for your new ride ❤️
Rock on Shipmate
Wait until you get more...
Praying you reach your goal very soon! Much ❤️ and hugs!
Hey mate, me again. Determined to help you reach your goal so I’m sending a little each week when I get paid. Hope you get there soon!
Hope it helps 🙏
Always here to help a shipmate.
Good luck my friend.
Happy Veterans Day, Bryan. Hope you meet the goal soon.
Hoping you reach your goal Bryan
Hope you reach your goal soon x
