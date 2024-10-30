Hazelin Ierley Dominican Republic Missions

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $565
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York
Hello!
My name is Hazelin Ierley and I will be going on my second missions trip to the Dominican Republic with Grace Community Church of York. The trip is March 1st-8st, 2025, serving with TIME Missions in the Dominican Republic. Our goal is to build a chapel and share the love of Christ with a local community. I am excited about going on the trip because I had the opportunity to go on the same trip in the summer of 2023. I am looking forward to going back and seeing some of the people we met before.
I love you
