Hazelin Ierley Dominican Republic Missions

Hello!

My name is Hazelin Ierley and I will be going on my second missions trip to the Dominican Republic with Grace Community Church of York. The trip is March 1st-8st, 2025, serving with TIME Missions in the Dominican Republic. Our goal is to build a chapel and share the love of Christ with a local community. I am excited about going on the trip because I had the opportunity to go on the same trip in the summer of 2023. I am looking forward to going back and seeing some of the people we met before.