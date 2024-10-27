Hello, my name is Crystal Ierley and I have an awesome opportunity to go to the Dominican Republic on a missions trip to serve. We will be traveling with Grace Community Church of York and Time Missions March 1st-8th 2025 In the summer of 2023 I went on my first mission trip with four of my older children. So I’m excited and looking forward to being able to go back. My two oldest children will be joining me. It was one of the most humbling experiences of our lives. It was so awesome to see God work through our children. Once again, we will be working with the local community to build a chapel and serve. Please join us in helping us raise funds to be able to build a chapel and spread the word of God!