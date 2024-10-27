Moving expenses for Rita after apartment fire

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $2,180
Campaign funds will be received by Esther Schaeper
Dear friends and family, please consider giving to this campaign for my sweet sister Rita Snellenbarger. She recently experienced a sudden, unexpected move after a fire in her apartment building. Although she has renter's insurance, there are many expenses that are just not covered, or are so delayed in helping, that her own savings have been completely wiped out and she has been depending on family members to temporarily house and care for many of her needs.
A little personal note about who you are helping, Rita raised 2 wonderful girls on her own, has remained steadfast in her faith throughout many a trying time and is currently retired, helping out others through many volunteer opportunities at church and the local food pantry. She loves long chats, shares the best hugs and is my go to person when I need a prayer warrior!
If you know her personally, please give out lots of extra hugs. Your prayers are soooo appreciated!
I know you've all seen your fair share of asks for help and I hope you will consider giving to someone that is in need. If the goal is surpassed, I'm hoping that there will be enough left over for her to purchase her very own .... washer and dryer!!!
Praying for you Rita. God is with you. Will get in touch with you when I return after Nov 20th.
Love you Aunt Rita! You are precious to us all!
Love you Rita
Praying for you Rita.
Blessings from an anonymous donor
Sending prayers and lot of love ❤️
Praying for you during the time, Rita.
Rita - I am so sorry for your losses and this hard time you are going through. You will be in my prayers. I am in my own desperately needing to move situation and I understand. God sees, He cares, & He is providing everything you need & more. Love to you & God bless you.
Rita, prayers and hugs from old friends in Indiana who love you!
Sending lots if prayers, strength & hugs
Praying for you Rita!
Glad you found a new place to live Rita. Hugs and prayers as you get settled in to your new place.
Rita sending prayers 🙏 and love ❤️🤗🤗
Praying for God to give her strength during this ordeal.
Let's get the ball rolling!
November 2nd, 2024
If I could only use one word to describe how I'm feeling about overseeing this campaign, it would be "humbled".
Besides the donations that have poured in, many of you have reached out and offered prayers and encouragement. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Each prayer, gift and word spoken in love has been treasured in my heart and has lifted our sweet sister Rita out of a very discouraging situation.
I had breakfast with her a couple of days ago and was able to get a more complete picture of how things are going. The fire at her apartment complex took place on Sept. 27 and she never in a million years dreamed that because of it and the loss of electricity, coupled with smoke damage, that it would be at least 4 weeks before she was able to retrieve some of her things. The evening of the fire, about all she could grab were a few clothes, medications and the pair of shoes she had on!
She has secured an apartment in a different location but as of 5, almost 6 weeks ago now, she has still not received her living room furniture or any of her linens that the insurance company is attempting to have cleaned. She has purchased a new mattress out of her own limited savings that are now depleted. Because the dining table and chairs are wood, those were cleaned and delivered to her new place. If you know
Rita, you know her love language is feeding others, but her pantry once full of baking and cooking essentials, is now non-existent.
After many stressful conversations with an insurance company representative, that knows her only by an impersonal policy number, there are still no answers as to whether or not they will even cover her moving expenses and the many other extras that this situation has required. The cost of some things will never be recovered and that is why your gifts are incredibly helpful!
Rita has been so touched by all the love outpoured and cannot get over how you've all helped and prayed and hugged on her. THANK YOU!
The picture is from our breakfast together as she glanced at the new total raised!
"The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge." Psalm 18:2
“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ " Matthew 25:40
God bless you.
Esther
