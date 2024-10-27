Campaign Image

Caparo Church Trinidad Fundraiser

Goal:

 USD $5,160

Raised:

 USD $3,870

Campaign created by Stephen Peele

Caparo Church Trinidad Fundraiser

I have been doing Mission work in Trinidad since 2007 and this will be my 6th time Going on February 14th 2025. This year we will be putting Air Conditioning in the Church in the Caparo Village Community. The climate is very hot and Humid and the church has never had AC in it. Personally Mrs. Peele and I and our Business Genesis Mechanical Inc we will be taking care of 2 of the 4 systems the church needs which will cost $2580 for each one. I am humbly asking for you to make a donation to help in this project. Pastor Suneal and the wonderful People treat me like family every time we go and we have an eternal bond. This is a worthy project and anything you can give will be a huge blessing that will have eternal value.


Any Funds over the the amount will also go to the church to help with electrical upgrades and other projects. The brothers and sisters of Trinidad are loving and hospitable people and treat me as family. I am blessed to be a part of their lives.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Gail Goggans
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Vickie Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Faye MCAlister
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Gerald Robinson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a successful trip.

Ann Duncan
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings

Ken and Beth Branyon
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Brenda Wyatt
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you in all you do!

George Gramblin
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Sally& Donold Boyer
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you

George Goldsmith
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Jeffery Porter
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for your project. God will provide.

Anonymous Giver
$ 270.00 USD
2 months ago

Ryan @ Lola San
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Dr San for your heart felt donation

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo