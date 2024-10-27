Caparo Church Trinidad Fundraiser

I have been doing Mission work in Trinidad since 2007 and this will be my 6th time Going on February 14th 2025. This year we will be putting Air Conditioning in the Church in the Caparo Village Community. The climate is very hot and Humid and the church has never had AC in it. Personally Mrs. Peele and I and our Business Genesis Mechanical Inc we will be taking care of 2 of the 4 systems the church needs which will cost $2580 for each one. I am humbly asking for you to make a donation to help in this project. Pastor Suneal and the wonderful People treat me like family every time we go and we have an eternal bond. This is a worthy project and anything you can give will be a huge blessing that will have eternal value.





Any Funds over the the amount will also go to the church to help with electrical upgrades and other projects. The brothers and sisters of Trinidad are loving and hospitable people and treat me as family. I am blessed to be a part of their lives.