Beckett's Costa Rica trip

My name is Beckett, and I’m excited to share that I’ll be going on a mission trip to the deeps of the Costa Rican jungle in early February! I’ll be working alongside a seasoned missionary who has been serving in the area for almost 20 years.

During my time there, I’ll be involved in housing projects and running a day camp for kids of the Jungle Church. I got baptized this year, and I can’t wait to share my light and the love of Jesus with others!

I am having to raise quite a bit of funds to cover travel expenses, accommodations, and supplies for the projects. If you feel led to support my mission, you can contribute by donating here, or if you’d like to chat more about my trip, you can give it to me directly!

I’m hoping to have all funds raised by November, and any amount is greatly appreciated! Every contribution helps me reach my goal and make a difference.

I’ll keep everyone updated on my journey through a recap online post with photos of the trip. Be looking out for it! I’m praying this experience will deepen my faith and give me a better understanding of people in different situations, and I’d love your prayers too, I have never went on a missions trip before!

Here are a couple of Bible verses that inspire me:

Isaiah 6:8: “Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’”

Matthew 28:19-20: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations…”

Thank you for considering supporting me on this journey! Your prayers and encouragement mean the world to me.

In Christ,

Beckett