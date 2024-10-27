Campaign Image

Beckett's Costa Rica trip

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $600

Campaign created by Tyler Duke

Campaign funds will be received by Tyler Duke

Beckett's Costa Rica trip

My name is Beckett, and I’m excited to share that I’ll be going on a mission trip to the deeps of the Costa Rican jungle in early February! I’ll be working alongside a seasoned missionary who has been serving in the area for almost 20 years.

During my time there, I’ll be involved in housing projects and running a day camp for kids of the Jungle Church. I got baptized this year, and I can’t wait to share my light and the love of Jesus with others!

I am having to raise quite a bit of funds to cover travel expenses, accommodations, and supplies for the projects. If you feel led to support my mission, you can contribute by donating here, or if you’d like to chat more about my trip, you can give it to me directly!

I’m hoping to have all funds raised by November, and any amount is greatly appreciated! Every contribution helps me reach my goal and make a difference.

I’ll keep everyone updated on my journey through a recap online post with photos of the trip. Be looking out for it! I’m praying this experience will deepen my faith and give me a better understanding of people in different situations, and I’d love your prayers too, I have never went on a missions trip before!

Here are a couple of Bible verses that inspire me:

Isaiah 6:8: “Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’”

Matthew 28:19-20: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations…”

Thank you for considering supporting me on this journey! Your prayers and encouragement mean the world to me.

In Christ,

Beckett

Recent Donations
Show:
Sperberg family
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Stelzer family
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Proud of you for sharing your love of Jesus with others.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

May God bless you and keep you safe in your travels.

Belmas Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Cindy Savvas
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I think you will be a shining light, Beckett! You’re strong beliefs, and your actions will show others what following Jesus is about. Have a wonderful time.

Arneson family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying you have open hearts and minds as you spread the gospel and seeds be planted in all who hear. Safety and strength as you take on the task

Susie Polaske
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Wonderful experience. Make the most of it.

Andreanna Balken
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Geelen Family
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo