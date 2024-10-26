Helene Relief Building Project

To the Neighbors helping Neighbors,

We live in North Rutherford county, where many were affected by Helene. We have a housing project that’s kicking off to create a more permanent and sustainable community to those that have lost everything due to the storm. The plan is to give them more hope for the future, while creating the comforts of a home and everything we would need at our fingertips. We will need a 320 excavator for moving lots of trees, creating roads, culverts, and grading. We also need building supplies, a well drilled, solar set up, gravel, winter rye seed, large tree grinder, people with building experience, etc. We hope with this community model we can be an example for others to follow.

This is your time to be a part of something life changing for many, even yourself. It’s our time to be the change the world needs to see and take care of all our People.

Any support will be greatly appreciated by our team putting this project together. Please keep those who have lost their families, homes and businesses, essentially their lives to the Helene disaster in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you all for your prayers and love.

Much Love & God Bless



