Baking business start up fund

Hello! I’m Julia, and I’m working to bring Wahiawa a new way to experience fresh, homemade cookies through Julia’s Cookie Co. Baking has been my passion for years, and after sharing my cookies with friends, family, and at local events, I’m ready to launch my own business, creating cookies made from quality, locally sourced ingredients and inspired by island flavors.





The idea behind Julia’s Cookie Co. is straightforward: create great cookies that bring a sense of home. I’ll be using premium ingredients, including some sourced from local farmers, to bake small-batch cookies with a focus on freshness and quality. From classic flavors to island-inspired twists, I hope to create treats that people will enjoy sharing at coffee shops, farmers' markets, and in their homes.





With your support, I can cover essential start-up costs like equipment, ingredient sourcing, eco-friendly packaging, and marketing. Every contribution will go directly into creating a business that combines quality baking with a community-first approach.





Your Impact:

By supporting Julia’s Cookie Co., you’re helping to:





Source Quality Ingredients: Partnering with local farmers and suppliers to ensure every cookie is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients while supporting our local economy.

Invest in Eco-Friendly Packaging: I’m committed to using recyclable, eco-friendly packaging to minimize environmental impact.

Create Jobs: As the business grows, I’ll have the opportunity to bring on local team members, contributing to our community’s economy.





I’ve also set up a few small thank-you gifts for different levels of support, so take a look at the reward tiers for a little extra sweetness in return!







If now isn’t a good time to give, I’d be incredibly grateful if you could help by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and community. Thank you for considering supporting Julia’s Cookie Co. in its early days.





With appreciation,

Julia