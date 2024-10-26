Supporting the Culjat Family

On Saturday, October 19th, Will, Harrison and Charlie were in a terrible car accident that resulted in some serious injuries. All three were taken by ambulance to the hospital and Will's car was totaled.

Although Will was released from the ER that evening, Charlie and Harrison were both taken to ICU for further medical treatment. Harrison was released Tuesday and Charlie had surgery that day on her back.

While all three have some recovering to do, Charlie's stay in the hospital will be followed by in-patient rehab.

Matt & Mary are currently taking turns driving to Lincoln to stay with Charlie, while the other stays back in Omaha with the boys.

As some of you may know, it was a drunk driver who caused the accident, and he had no proof of insurance or registration of the vehicle. This means all medical bills fall on Matt & Mary. With the amount of time spent in the hospital, surgery, and in-patient rehab, we can only imagine the bills that will be coming their way.

Through this whole ordeal, they have never lost their faith and trust in God, and know that whatever happens, they'll be taken care of. It is with complete humility that the family is asking for help of any kind to be given. If a monetary gift doesn't work right now, prayers are always needed and greatly appreciated.

Thank you for the support of the Culjat family and know you'll be in their prayers as well.

-Mandi Scdoris (sister-in-law)