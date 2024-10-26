Campaign Image

Supporting the Culjat Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $6,305

Campaign created by Mandi Scdoris

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Culjat

Supporting the Culjat Family

On Saturday, October 19th, Will, Harrison and Charlie were in a terrible car accident that resulted in some serious injuries. All three were taken by ambulance to the hospital and Will's car was totaled. 

Although Will was released from the ER that evening, Charlie and Harrison were both taken to ICU for further medical treatment. Harrison was released Tuesday and Charlie had surgery that day on her back. 

While all three have some recovering to do, Charlie's stay in the hospital will be followed by in-patient rehab. 

Matt & Mary are currently taking turns driving to Lincoln to stay with Charlie, while the other stays back in Omaha with the boys. 

As some of you may know, it was a drunk driver who caused the accident, and he had no proof of insurance or registration of the vehicle. This means all medical bills fall on Matt & Mary. With the amount of time spent in the hospital, surgery, and in-patient rehab, we can only imagine the bills that will be coming their way. 

Through this whole ordeal, they have never lost their faith and trust in God, and know that whatever happens, they'll be taken care of. It is with complete humility that the family is asking for help of any kind to be given. If a monetary gift doesn't work right now, prayers are always needed and greatly appreciated.

Thank you for the support of the Culjat family and know you'll be in their prayers as well.

-Mandi Scdoris (sister-in-law)

Recent Donations
Show:
Your Friend
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Someone blessed
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray for a full recovery for all. May God bless your family! Peggy Croy

Liz Zuegner
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Robyn Hansen
$ 1500.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers and love; God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you guys. ~The Rozas

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you all every single day

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon

Tracy Gibbs
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for comfort, peace and healing!

Yaghmour family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery

Cindy Tooher
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending our prayers to your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hugs and prayers for you all!

Chytil Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

McCall Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for continued strength and healing 🙏 ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Borngrebe Family
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for allowing us to be the hands and feet of Jesus as it was done for us! Continuing heartfelt prayers for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending many prayers to your entire family

Piernicky famiky
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo