Supporting the Driskell family

Dakota was admitted to Rady Children’s San Diego on Monday, October 21st to be observed for dehydration after being on her 3rd day of nausea/vomiting from a common cold. Because of her heart condition and her only having one working kidney, her team wanted to just get eyes on her. She was pretty dehydrated, and her kidney took a hit from it. The goal from there was to work on getting her kidney back to normal function. Tuesday rolled around, and she seemed like herself. Big appetite, no vomiting and drinking water. The doctors were still unhappy with some of her blood work levels, so they decided to keep her. Thursday night rolled around, and she started to develop a fever. They were keeping fevers controlled with Tylenol. Friday morning comes, and they drew labs at around 5am. Dakota went back to sleep, so her dad stepped out of the room to use the restroom and get some fresh air. On his way back up, he gets a call from a social worker stating he would not be allowed back into the room, and told us Dakota had a seizure. Her oxygen saturations dropped to the 30’s in seconds, and her BPM went from 106 to 160/170 in seconds. They were unsuccessful getting her oxygen up with chest compressions, so they had to intubate her. They told us her seizure lasted 8 minutes, and it took 3 doses of anti seizure medication to get her out of it. There’s lots of “not sures” as they don’t know what has caused this. One second she was fine, the next she wasn’t…Today they will be trying to wean her off of the breathing tube. We don’t know what the next steps are or how long we will be here.



Unfortunately Dad and I have had to miss quite a bit of work to be with Dakota, and also be home with our other children. We’re asking for some support to help alleviate any financial stress during this difficult time. Any amount helps, and if you can’t donate we would greatly appreciate sharing this link, and continuing to keep Dakota (coco) in your prayers.







Thank you 🩷