Supporting the McPhee Family

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $3,450
Campaign funds will be received by Shelby McPhee
On Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, my dad David McPhee lost his battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was 56 years old. My family and I are asking for help with paying for funeral/service expenses. My dad was one of the best. He was kind hearted, strong and he could make you laugh in the most toughest times. Anything helps.
My brother was funny, he loved his dogs and he loved his family ❤️
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you and the family and my prayers!
#PooperTroctor
So sorry for your Dad’s passing. I just went through the same a year ago. So difficult losing a parent. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love xoxo
I’m so sorry for your loss!
RIP. Love to all
Rest in peace buddy Love Kevin and Debbie Woollacott
Sending lots of love and support through this difficult time. Love Kyle, Miles, Martha, and Paul
I hope this helps bro. I'm sorry for your loss. Let me know when the services are so I can attend
David and I grew up together....he was a true and loyal friend. Sending you and your family our love during this difficult time....
Shelby and Joe I know it’s not a lot but I hope it helps
Shelby I luv u girl. Sending hugs to you and your family.
Much love! ❤️
