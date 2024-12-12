Supporting Dominic and Katie Gabler

Hi all,

Dominic and Katie Gabler are very excited to be having their first child. Unfortunately, Dominic, a volunteer fireman, was in a car accident on Thursday night, Oct 24th, on his way home from a fire. He broke his right hand, his left clavicle and his sternum. This means his right arm is in a cast and they have immobilized his left arm completely for the next 6-8 (!) weeks. Dominic has a job working as a nurse's aid at the local nursing home. They love him there (especially the older gentleman who really appreciate having a man to help them). He does have some paid sick leave, but not enough to cover the entirety of his recovery time. We'd love to help this young couple through this difficult time. Not looking to make anyone rich or ask anyone to send their grocery money; however, if you have a little bit extra could you send it their way? I know it would help reduce stress and worry. If you don't happen to have any extra at this time, take a second and send up a prayer, that will also be appreciated.

I will try to keep things updated as I get news.

God bless and thank you.



