Supporting Dominic and Katie Gabler

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,240
Campaign funds will be received by Dominc Gabler
Hi all,
Dominic and Katie Gabler are very excited to be having their first child. Unfortunately, Dominic, a volunteer fireman, was in a car accident on Thursday night, Oct 24th, on his way home from a fire. He broke his right hand, his left clavicle and his sternum. This means his right arm is in a cast and they have immobilized his left arm completely for the next 6-8 (!) weeks. Dominic has a job working as a nurse's aid at the local nursing home. They love him there (especially the older gentleman who really appreciate having a man to help them). He does have some paid sick leave, but not enough to cover the entirety of his recovery time. We'd love to help this young couple through this difficult time. Not looking to make anyone rich or ask anyone to send their grocery money; however, if you have a little bit extra could you send it their way? I know it would help reduce stress and worry. If you don't happen to have any extra at this time, take a second and send up a prayer, that will also be appreciated.
I will try to keep things updated as I get news.
God bless and thank you.
May God bless all three of you and grant a speedy and full recovery. Jesus, take care of everything!
I am praying and many people I know here now are praying. God is with you.
Get well soon
Praying for a speedy recovery!❤️🩹
Many blessings!
So sorry to hear about the injuries! Praying for perfect healing and serenity for Katie.
God bless and wish you a speedy recovery!
December 12th, 2024
This past Friday Dominic went in for his second post-op appointment. They took the cast off of his right hand, and said that the break appears to be healing well. He’s not pain free yet but they said it was stable enough to only have a splint for high-impact activities. He’s been wearing the splint on and off, primarily overnight to keep from sleeping on it oddly.
They said that if he is able to work on range of motion and strength exercises as tolerated he may not need physical therapy for his hand. They also said that based upon the range of motion and strength he already had in his left arm that he should not need physical therapy for it, either!
We are so very thankful at his smooth recovery, and hope that he will be cleared for work and other normal activity at his final post-op appointment next week!
November 6th, 2024
Dominic had surgery on his clavicle on Tuesday afternoon, 11/5. The surgery went well, and there is now metal plating holding the previously unattached piece of collarbone in place, as well as a few screws for reinforcement. They are estimating that he can start to limit his usage of his sling in about two weeks, and start on range-of-motion exercises. Still looking at another 4-5 weeks on his hand, so hopefully he should have made good headway on his clavicle recovery by that time. Once he is out of the cast and can be weight bearing on one of his arms he can return to work with light duty. So he is in quite a bit of pain right now, but the road to recovery should be clear and smooth from here.
