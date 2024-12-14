Health insurance payments for the Eklund's 2024

Goal:
USD $5,514
Raised:
USD $8,939
Tracie Eklund
Dear Friends, Family and all our gracious Supporters, We are asking that everyone come together to share in supporting the Eklunds and especially Tracie (that’s me!) as I have been blazing the breast cancer trail for 11 years and battling stage IV breast cancer since 2018. As many of you know, my way has been long and hard though God has been more than faithful to guide the way and keep me fighting and seeking to smile and sing praises as I walk this road with cancer..
I’ve come to a place of few options in my treatment and find myself and our family needing to put our hope and trust in God even more than we ever have. As my treatment has come to a very difficult place, so too has our health insurance and it’s financial burden.
Mike was laid off from his job on October 4th, so we are loosing our health insurance on October 31,2024. It’s imperative that we keep our insurance so I (Tracie) am able to continue on the latest chemo treatment and receive the scans and MRI ordered by my oncologist. We have already met our deductibles for this year and starting over on that would be extremely expensive. To continue our health insurance, the cost will be $2,757 per month, covering Mike and Tracie, Faith, Abby and Gideon. We need to secure coverage until the end of this year, meaning a total of $5,514. We pray that by that time Mike will have new employment and health benefits.
I am facing constant suffering from out of control lymphedema to the right arm. It is swollen beyond recognition, almost twice the size of my left and my right hand is puffed up into a large fist! Cancer in my right chest wall and lymph nodes prevent the lymph fluid from draining. The strain of the fluid on my arm means I am developing weeping wounds and open sores A complication is my right lung filling with fluid, resulting in a thorocentesis procedure every two weeks for the past few months and they have found blood clots in both my lungs The chemo I’m on is not for the weak. It’s a rough ride. I pray to be filled! Not only filled, but to overflowing!!
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13 NIV
I’m reminded of the saying, “many hands make light work.” I am hoping we can make “light work” out of this need. More than any earthly need, please pray that God would be glorified in our lives and that I would be strong to keep running. As I like to say, “Plow on and Plow on!!”
However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me—the task of testifying to the good news of God's grace. Acts 20:24 NIV
December 14th, 2024
Friends and family,
Beautiful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister Tracie has passed on. We want to send out our sincerest of thank you's to everyone who is supporting us during this difficult journey. Your kindness and generosity does not go unnoticed. Please join us in celebrating her life at Highland Heights Christian Church, Tecumseh KS on December 21st, at 1:00 PM.
