The Baker Family

This fundraising request is to secure money for a new place to live. Our current landlord is losing our home to foreclosure. Currently supporting my wife, two sons, and three granddaughters on a paramedic salary. Living in northern Michigan where rentals are at a premium we have located a place and secured it. But we need money to pay the move cost.

A little bit about you would be helping, my name is Mike Baker, and my wife Kim both have medical issues over the past two years. With me having a heart attack 3 weeks ago. Working as a paramedic and a pastor is not what you call to be a financially rewarding career. But God has called me to this life, and I would not change it for the world.

If you can help, I want you to know that you would be a blessing to my family. This is our last option before the strong possibility of becoming homeless.