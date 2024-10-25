The Baker Family

Goal:
This fundraising request is to secure money for a new place to live. Our current landlord is losing our home to foreclosure. Currently supporting my wife, two sons, and three granddaughters on a paramedic salary. Living in northern Michigan where rentals are at a premium we have located a place and secured it. But we need money to pay the move cost.
A little bit about you would be helping, my name is Mike Baker, and my wife Kim both have medical issues over the past two years. With me having a heart attack 3 weeks ago. Working as a paramedic and a pastor is not what you call to be a financially rewarding career. But God has called me to this life, and I would not change it for the world.
If you can help, I want you to know that you would be a blessing to my family. This is our last option before the strong possibility of becoming homeless.
I wish that I could help out more, but I have to figure out my car situation. 😔
Mike it's not much..but it's from my heart.
"Thank you so much.... Remember that no matter where I am you have someone to talk with. Love ya" By Mike Baker
God Bless
