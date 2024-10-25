The Bill Rake Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,600
Campaign funds will be received by Bill Rake
LtCol (Ret) CAP, Bill Rake is a 25 yr 6mo USAF retired officer and retired Southwest Pilot who has after the career been in Civil Air Patrol for 23 years this month. In the many years of faithful service he rendered aid and service to all in his community state and nation. For many years Bill has been a guiding force in the Florida Wing of the Civil Air Patrol as the senior Standards Pilot making sure our many pilots can safely fly and conduct their missions for the Wing of Florida in the 25 aircraft assigned. For many of those years this man would fly missions in CAP aircraft giving precise photo images to FEMA and to the states Governors office for the purposes of Hurricane response. While we have all endured storms living in Florida Bill, and his family, had the worst of fortune as Hurricane Helene and Milton destroyed his home, truck, and took all that he had.
As a gesture of honor to the many years of service he has given to all of us, we, his friends and family, wish to join in to help offset some of those inbetween costs that we all know insurance does not cover. Losing everything takes a lot out of anyone and for this honorable man we want to see him quickly restored but know the road is long for that to happen.
100% of these funds will go to Bill and his family.
Sorry to hear about your situation. I hope this helps.
I'm so sorry for your tragic loss. May God's peace and blessings be with you.
Hang in there, Bill, praying for you and your family!
Our prayers are with you in this difficult time.
So sorry to hear what happened. Hope this helps get you back in your feet. I'll be praying for you.
May your time of restoration be blessed!
Blessings
You're in our prayers.
Praying.
Wishing you and your family a safe and secure recovery.
Our thoughts are with you
All the support for you and your family, Bill!
Hoping for a quick rebuild.
My prayers brother.
Sorry for your terrible loss. Will keep you and Gwen in my prayers.
