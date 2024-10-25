Campaign Image

The Bill Rake Family

 USD $5,000

 USD $3,600

LtCol (Ret) CAP, Bill Rake is a 25 yr 6mo USAF retired officer and retired Southwest Pilot who has after the career been in Civil Air Patrol for 23 years this month.  In the many years of faithful service he rendered aid and service to all in his community state and nation.  For many years Bill has been a guiding force in the Florida Wing of the Civil Air Patrol as the senior Standards Pilot making sure our many pilots can safely fly and conduct their missions for the Wing of Florida in the 25 aircraft assigned.  For many of those years this man would fly missions in CAP aircraft giving precise photo images to FEMA and to the states Governors office for the purposes of Hurricane response.  While we have all endured storms living in Florida Bill, and his family, had the worst of fortune as Hurricane Helene and Milton destroyed his home, truck, and took all that he had.

As a gesture of honor to the many years of service he has given to all of us, we, his friends and family, wish to join in to help offset some of those inbetween costs that we all know insurance does not cover.  Losing everything takes a lot out of anyone and for this honorable man we want to see him quickly restored but know the road is long for that to happen.

100% of these funds will go to Bill and his family.

Christian Dominguez
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry to hear about your situation. I hope this helps.

Beth Ries
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry for your tragic loss. May God's peace and blessings be with you.

Bob Maxey
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Hang in there, Bill, praying for you and your family!

Linda Pugsley
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Our prayers are with you in this difficult time.

AJ Ingle
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry to hear what happened. Hope this helps get you back in your feet. I'll be praying for you.

John
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

CATHY WOLFE
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May your time of restoration be blessed!

K Trevino
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings

Myra and Dan Klein
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

You're in our prayers.

Michael Ballenger
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Bob Brinley
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying.

Lex
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Bob Nager
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you and your family a safe and secure recovery.

John Robinson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our thoughts are with you

Armando Villasana
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

All the support for you and your family, Bill!

Rainer and Flo
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Hoping for a quick rebuild.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

David Bynum
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

My prayers brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry for your terrible loss. Will keep you and Gwen in my prayers.

