The Bill Rake Family

LtCol (Ret) CAP, Bill Rake is a 25 yr 6mo USAF retired officer and retired Southwest Pilot who has after the career been in Civil Air Patrol for 23 years this month. In the many years of faithful service he rendered aid and service to all in his community state and nation. For many years Bill has been a guiding force in the Florida Wing of the Civil Air Patrol as the senior Standards Pilot making sure our many pilots can safely fly and conduct their missions for the Wing of Florida in the 25 aircraft assigned. For many of those years this man would fly missions in CAP aircraft giving precise photo images to FEMA and to the states Governors office for the purposes of Hurricane response. While we have all endured storms living in Florida Bill, and his family, had the worst of fortune as Hurricane Helene and Milton destroyed his home, truck, and took all that he had.

As a gesture of honor to the many years of service he has given to all of us, we, his friends and family, wish to join in to help offset some of those inbetween costs that we all know insurance does not cover. Losing everything takes a lot out of anyone and for this honorable man we want to see him quickly restored but know the road is long for that to happen.

100% of these funds will go to Bill and his family.