Support for Bre Lane’s Surgery & Recovery

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

Breanna Lane and her family have recently received some tough news. What they initially thought was just a swollen eye has turned out to be a tumor pressing on her optic nerve. Bre is now facing major emergency surgery in Chicago on November 13th and the sudden costs of travel, lodging, and time off work have understandably shocked her family.

As a young mom of two boys, Bre will be looking at a 6-12 week recovery period during which she won’t be able to care for her children as she usually does. Her family is doing everything they can to support her during this challenging time, especially as they take time off work so close to the holidays.

We are asking for any support you can provide, whether through donations that will go directly to Bre and her family, sharing this message, or sending prayers their way. Any help is appreciated as we work to ease the burden on her family, allowing them to focus on Breanna’s health and recovery.

Thank you for your support. ♥️