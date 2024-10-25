Support for Bre Lane’s Surgery & Recovery

Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Rob Lane
Dear Friends, Family, and Community,
Breanna Lane and her family have recently received some tough news. What they initially thought was just a swollen eye has turned out to be a tumor pressing on her optic nerve. Bre is now facing major emergency surgery in Chicago on November 13th and the sudden costs of travel, lodging, and time off work have understandably shocked her family.
As a young mom of two boys, Bre will be looking at a 6-12 week recovery period during which she won’t be able to care for her children as she usually does. Her family is doing everything they can to support her during this challenging time, especially as they take time off work so close to the holidays.
We are asking for any support you can provide, whether through donations that will go directly to Bre and her family, sharing this message, or sending prayers their way. Any help is appreciated as we work to ease the burden on her family, allowing them to focus on Breanna’s health and recovery.
Thank you for your support. ♥️
Sending the biggest prayers for a successful surgery and speedy recovery.
Connect if there are needs, calling in favors to hotels, medical billing reviews, home needs, etc. The Whisnant family can say they have been here and tackled this, but only through the grace of God and support of loving people. I don't know Bre personally but her family are amazing people. Thank you for the opportunity
Praying and I love you ❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.