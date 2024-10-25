I love Clairelise!

As many of you know, my niece, Clairelise Post Young, was diagnosed in January of this year with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia while she was 35 weeks pregnant with Miss Belle. (Belle is thriving!)

Very soon Clairelise will be headed to Methodist Hospital in Houston for a clinical trial. Her type of leukemia has shown itself to be stubborn and resistant to everything they have thrown at it here in Denver. We hope Houston is where the healing will begin. The doctors require her to be in the hospital there for 6 weeks.

In order to keep their family’s disruption to a minimum the whole family will be staying in Houston together. That includes Austin, Clairelise, the two little girls, the two grandmothers (Susan and Krisanne) and Elisabeth.

It will be necessary to rent a house or large apartment that will offer everyone a comfortable room where they can get good rest. The last thing they need is to have the caregivers run short on sleep and get sick.

There will also be the expense of food for the time they are all there. I’m sure every one of you is aware of the exorbitant price of groceries these days.

Clairelise, Austin and Elisabeth will need to fly to Houston.

Susan and Krisanne are planning to drive with the little girls, which will be a very long roadtrip. They will need at least one hotel night, gas and food.

To me, it feels very much like we are standing at the foot of Mt. Everest. The moments we don’t keep our eyes fixed on Jesus the journey ahead looks absolutely insurmountable.

We are more grateful than we know how to say for all of your prayers. Everyday they are felt.

Now I am making another request. Although insurance has kicked in for much of Clairelise’s medical care, this year has seen a massive drain on the entire family’s financial picture. Fighting cancer is a stupidly expensive proposition.

I am not above begging you to consider supporting Clairelise and all her caregivers with a financial gift. Today is my birthday. I can do whatever I want. 😊 So for my birthday I want more than anything in the world to see a financial blessing come to the Youngs that allows them to go to Houston without a single worry about money.

Calling in favors here - for many years my family and I have supported mission trips, ministries, teachers, youth fundraisers, bought from catalogs for school fundraisers, given money to people when they were short, and helped with many other financial needs.

Many of you and your kids have been the beneficiaries of the way God has blessed us. It was an honor to come along side anyone with a need. Now I am inviting you to join my family and receive a similar blessing.

Thank you for letting me come into your living room with this request. Some of you don’t know Susan or Clairelise, but that doesn’t matter. Clairelise is one I consider a daughter to me. I was standing beside Susan during her first ultrasound and saw Clairelise when she was nothing but a heart beat, before she even had a name.

My heart is broken. Clairelise is a fighter the likes of which George Foreman never saw. I hate watching her in this battle. This fundraiser is one of the very few things I can do to help.

Thank you, thank you for reading this and considering.

Love,

Laurie