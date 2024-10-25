Support a fellow Human in need

I have a friend who is in dire need. He recently had health issues and lost his job. A week ago he lost his housing and has been sleeping in his car. Today he lost his car due to not being able to pay taxes. He has no money for housing or food. He has 3 kids and has an extreme need for help. The money donated will go directly to find him housing help him get his car back, help him get his kids back and hopefully get his life on track. We never like to think about being in an extremely vulnerable situation where we are in a desperate need for help, but please this could happen to any of us. Any contribution that you make will tremendously help. I hope that you open up your heart and help a fellow human in need. My friend does not even know that I am doing this for him and it would come as a great surprise and would definitely help get his life back on track.