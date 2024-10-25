Campaign Image

Help CC Belfast Obtain the Hutchinson Center

Goal:

 USD $95,000

Raised:

 USD $1,330

Calvary Chapel Belfast has an opportunity to attain the Hutchinson center again. After the university of Maine rescinded its award to the church, efforts have been made to finalize negotiations between the university and CC Belfast. We now have an opportunity to attain the Hutchinson center through a new RFP process. Your contribution to our goal will help us generate our best offer to the university. These funds raised will be used ultimately to help the church in our next steps of attaining a building as we continue to serve the mid coast region of Maine.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Rebecca Osborne
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for God to move mightily

Fran Riley
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for All!

Todd
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for us all . God is good

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Jessica
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying that the Lord will provide.

Susan Finley
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying this goes well.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Let's win this for Lord and his church!

Philbrook family
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

PLGAJ
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Shawn Thyng
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 105.00 USD
2 months ago

