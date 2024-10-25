Help CC Belfast Obtain the Hutchinson Center

Goal:
USD $95,000
Raised:
USD $1,330
Campaign funds will be received by Calvary Chapel Belfast
Calvary Chapel Belfast has an opportunity to attain the Hutchinson center again. After the university of Maine rescinded its award to the church, efforts have been made to finalize negotiations between the university and CC Belfast. We now have an opportunity to attain the Hutchinson center through a new RFP process. Your contribution to our goal will help us generate our best offer to the university. These funds raised will be used ultimately to help the church in our next steps of attaining a building as we continue to serve the mid coast region of Maine.
Praying for God to move mightily
Prayers for All!
Praying for us all . God is good
Praying that the Lord will provide.
Praying this goes well.
Let's win this for Lord and his church!
