Help CC Belfast Obtain the Hutchinson Center

Calvary Chapel Belfast has an opportunity to attain the Hutchinson center again. After the university of Maine rescinded its award to the church, efforts have been made to finalize negotiations between the university and CC Belfast. We now have an opportunity to attain the Hutchinson center through a new RFP process. Your contribution to our goal will help us generate our best offer to the university. These funds raised will be used ultimately to help the church in our next steps of attaining a building as we continue to serve the mid coast region of Maine.