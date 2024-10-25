Prevent Homelessness And Help Repair Car

Hey Everyone,

My name is Jason Vinglas.

The picture is an older one of me and my son, but a reminder to me of better times, when my parents were alive, and things were good.

Unfortunately, a few years ago both my parents died within a short time. My Mom was completely unexpected. She went to Urgent Care locally, and was told to go to the hospital. The next day she was taken by ambulance to a Pittsburgh hospital. Within 10 days she was gone. The Pittsburgh cancer doctors said it was the most aggressive form of cancer they had ever seen.

I then became a full-time caregiver to my Dad, who was fighting his 3rd bout with cancer at the time. It looked like he was going to go into remission again, but then it took a turn for the worse and it became terminal. He also passed not too long after my Mom.

I went into a deep depression and downward spiral.

I'm currently self-employed, and my car needs to be inspected. However, it will need new tires and a new battery to pass inspection.

I don't have enough for rent right now. I'm heading towards homelessness.

One good thing that did happen was that I managed to get a freelance contract with a big corporation. However, being a big company, I'm only getting paid incrementally.

Right now, I just need some money to float through November to pay my rent and bills and get my car fixed. I also want to get a job and keep doing my freelance work.

I'm currently working with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. They are going to help me get a good job.

I have a son and pets and took in my son's girlfriend who had a less-than-ideal living situation.

My freelance work includes:

Copywriting, (Sales letters, email marketing, brochure writing, website content, etc..), Search Engine Optimization, I also can help by creating engaging Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, X, or YouTube content to help get more views, customers, and clients. Google My Business listing improvement, and general internet marketing. I have over 20 years of experience.

If you can please donate, I'd be forever grateful!

if you have a business and could use my freelance services or have friends or family who need help with any or all online marketing aspects, please let me know. I do excellent work and will not disappoint.

Thank you,

Jason



