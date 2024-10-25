Charlotte & Wyatt's Wedding

Charlotte and Wyatt have been planning their wedding for almost a year now. They were all set and the had saved enough money for all of the vendors, the food and their honeymoon. Two days ago, their German Shephard, Millie, had to have emergency surgery. With their wedding only 2 weeks away, I am asking for donations to help them have the special day that they have been planning.

If you are an animal lover, I know that you will understand the predicament that they were in and the decision they made to pay for their fur baby to have surgery.

If you are not able to donate, please pray for them.

Thank you all :)