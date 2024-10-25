Charlotte & Wyatt's Wedding

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $440
Campaign funds will be received by Kristi Blackburn
Charlotte and Wyatt have been planning their wedding for almost a year now. They were all set and the had saved enough money for all of the vendors, the food and their honeymoon. Two days ago, their German Shephard, Millie, had to have emergency surgery. With their wedding only 2 weeks away, I am asking for donations to help them have the special day that they have been planning.
If you are an animal lover, I know that you will understand the predicament that they were in and the decision they made to pay for their fur baby to have surgery.
If you are not able to donate, please pray for them.
Thank you all :)
Beautiful fur baby! Congratulations to both of you as you celebrate your special day!!
God has you in His hands! Congratulations on your wedding! May it exceed your expectations!
Praying for your pup’s recovery and a beautiful wedding for you both.
Blessings to you both and your fur baby :)
Prayers for a quick healing of your beautiful fur baby. An early congratulations on your upcoming wedding and may God bless you all.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.