Campaign Image

Charlotte & Wyatt's Wedding

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $440

Campaign created by Kristi Blackburn

Campaign funds will be received by Kristi Blackburn

Charlotte & Wyatt's Wedding

Charlotte and Wyatt have been planning their wedding for almost a year now. They were all set and the had saved enough money for all of the vendors, the food and their honeymoon. Two days ago, their German Shephard, Millie, had to have emergency surgery. With their wedding only 2 weeks away, I am asking for donations to help them have the special day that they have been planning. 
If you are an animal lover, I know that you will understand the predicament that they were in and the decision they made to pay for their fur baby to have surgery. 
If you are not able to donate, please pray for them.
Thank you all :)

Recent Donations
Show:
Marnie Fierro
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Shirley Wells
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

RoseM
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Beautiful fur baby! Congratulations to both of you as you celebrate your special day!!

Charlottes -Wyatts weddin
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God has you in His hands! Congratulations on your wedding! May it exceed your expectations!

Evonda Zamarripa
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your pup’s recovery and a beautiful wedding for you both.

Mini Vicky
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings to you both and your fur baby :)

S Kennedy
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

SamIam
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for a quick healing of your beautiful fur baby. An early congratulations on your upcoming wedding and may God bless you all.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo