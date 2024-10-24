Supporting Charlai Snyder

Charlai is one of the most generous and genuinely compassionate people that I know. She has a heart to see the needs of others and to help openhandedly. I have been the benefactor of this help many times, and I would like to assist my friend now in receiving some of the same.

The last several years have been emotionally, physically, and financially very challenging ones for Charlai. Though she is a hard worker and a mindful spender, she has had multiple unforeseen expenses arise through emergency medical bills and major mechanical issues that have put her into debt.

Charlai has never been a person to ask for handouts, and she has been willing to duct-tape solutions together over the last several years to make ends meet. She has worked overtime at her place of employment and is currently putting herself through school to open up better job opportunities in the future. But the cost of living coupled with her current debt has put her in a situation where she is just able to cover her immediate necessary expenses with little to nothing left over.

On top of all of this, Charlai’s vehicle, which has well over 200,000 miles on it and has had repeated and unyielding mechanical issues for several years, is on its very last leg. In its current state, she would not get enough money out of it to put towards a working car, much less one to sustain her over the next couple of years. Nor is she in the position to take out a loan or undertake a car payment with a dealership.

The money I am asking for on her behalf would be used to help acquire a vehicle that would last her until she is in a more stable situation to take care of such expenses. Any additional money would be put towards paying off the debt she has accumulated through the hardships of the last several years.

Anything that you can donate is appreciated more than can be expressed, and most of all I know Charlai would appreciate your prayers and encouragement at this time.







