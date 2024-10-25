Campaign Image

Diane Koert Medical and Cremation Fund

 USD $15,000

 USD $8,100

Campaign created by Daniel OKeeffe

Campaign funds will be received by Vincent Koert

Our beloved Diane Patricia Koert peacefully passed away on October 18, 2024 after a three year battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).  In the past three years, she fought fearlessly to heal for her husband, children, and grandchildren.  A diagnosis of MSA comes with extremely expensive treatments. With her passing, her husband and family have incurred medical costs and cremation expenses. If you would like to donate, we would truly appreciate it. 
Ann and Richard Pompelio
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Our sincere condolences to Vinny and your beautiful family.

The Eberhard Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers.

Jackie and family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Vin and family I am so sad to hear about Diane and all the pain you have all been going through. Our hearts and prayers go out to you all! God Bless Jackie and family

Joe and Lynn Benvenuto
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Diane's legacy will be the fight that she carried right to the end , as well as the spiritual example she set for her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Koert and Agens families.

Debbie and George Mai
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm heartbroken beyond words. Losing you, my dear sister, has left an emptiness that can never be filled. I'll cherish every moment we shared and hold you close in my heart forever. Rest peacefully, and know you were deeply loved.

Campoverde family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Lucinda Mcavoy
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Rest in peace Diane! Til we meet again…Love always Cindy & Shannon

Dennise March
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers to the family and loved ones!

Jack and Kelly Benvenuto
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our thoughts are with your family ... sending prayers and hugs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Q
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

All prayers to u guys

Lynn family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Erin VanDerWeert
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Dominic & family - We are so sorry for your loss.

Carolyn Conforti Browse
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Caserta family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The angels are singing “Hallelujah she’s home” We will forever have fond memories as part of her wrestling family.

Almeida Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sandy Grogan
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

My heartfelt condolences to the Koert and Agens families. Rest in peace Diane.

Messina Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and prayers to you all during this difficult time.

Gons
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

