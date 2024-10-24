Custom Orthotics for Rachael

I began a healing journey in February of 2023 when I landed in the hospital for sixteen days with a deep infection in my foot. It was caused by undiagnosed diabetes resulting in a nasty ulcer and a chorcot deformity of my left foot (bones have shifted).

Four surgeries and 20 months later, the skin issues and surgical incisions have all healed, and the next phase of this journey involves custom molded shoes and inserts for both feet. This will provide the needed support to help prevent any worsening of the deformity and prevent additional issues from developing.

Until now, a financial assistance program has covered the hospitalizations, surgeries and follow-up treatments. But the program does not cover custom orthotics. Since I have been out of work all this time, our only income has been my husband's social security, and I do not have insurance.

The total cost for the needed custom shoes and inserts is $725. As a cash pay patient and since these are custom made, they must be paid for up front.

Until the shoes and inserts are received, I contunue in a total contact cast that provides some level of support for the left foot to help keep the most recent wound from reopening while the skin continues to mature and heal. My right shoe has a lift on it to accommodate the height difference, which is much easier on my hips and lower back.

First, thank you all who have provided prayer and encouragement over this past year and eight months. It has made a real difference through the four additional hospital stays last year for eye issues, a sepsis infection and resulting heart and lung issues. All of these other issues have either resolved or are in the process of resolving - hallelujah! Your continued prayer to see this thing through is the most important thing you can offer.

Second, any gift toward the purchase of these shoes and inserts is deeply appreciated. After spending most of the past 20 months off my feet, I am very much looking forward to being independently mobile again.

For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus. Philippians 1:6



