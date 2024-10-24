Insurance didn't pay for Rykers Motorcycle

Hello, as most of you who know me know that my incredible son Ryker was killed by a drunk driver while ryker was stopped at a red light on his motorcycle.

After a very long process and exhausting our legal options Rykers motorcycle was not paid for by the insurance company. The motorcycle loan was under my mom's name and now I'm asking for your help with paying off the existing balance of the loan in order to save my mom's credit rating and not have the loan default hurt her credit. My mom is on a fixed income.

Ryker was making the payments to her and he had only had the motorcycle for barely Over 6 weeks.

I also still have the motorcycle which is totalled in my garage and don't know what to do with it. It is absolutely devastating to me and my wife each time we are in the garage seeing it and the reminder of that horrible horrible night.

If you have any suggestions on what to do with it please tell us.

(UPDATE: Our dear friends Jimmie and Daxtin Draper have taken the motorcycle from our garage )

This pains me to ask for help but please know every donation we can get will be extremely helpful and appreciated.

Long live Rykers Story and his memories.

Thank you,

Robby, Sandy and Courtney Reynolds



