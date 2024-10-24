Fund our Tournaments!!

Help our team get to the WinterFest Tournament!

When you sign your child up for hockey, people say "oh the commitment" and "all that equipment" and "see you in the spring when you're done living at the rink" and things like that that highlight the exhaustion, burn out and time commitment that we hockey families inevitably experience from September to April. True...that's a part of it, but what they don't talk about is the teamwork, devotion, and camaraderie experienced by these kids and inevitably, the families. Those principles are alive and well and demonstrated each time this U10 team is together on the ice!

Whether it's Brooks skating hard to the net to make a shot, Cam fighting it out to get the puck from another team or Lauren zooming across the middle of the ice to help her team, these kids have grit. Logan and RJ are always ready as Weston's wings, to pass the puck, use the boards and make the shots. On defense the Scudder/Murphy powerhouse is able to communicate to cover the other team and work hard to get assists in many of the games this season. Brody is always there to get the puck, shoot and score! William and Kayden are never afraid to approach a team headed towards the goal, and William just started skating in May! Gabriel works his heart out on the ice, following the puck and skating as hard as he can to chase the it. Then we have Liam, the brick, in net! What can we say about our spectacular goalie, other than he's amazing!! Led by the coaching team of Ryan C, Ryan S, the other Ryan C and John, these kids have learned what it means to be a team. The kindness in these 12 children is unbelievable. They've become a family, a group with heart and soul and a force to be reckoned with.

Our team recently learned of a 3 day tournament in Haverhill, MA during February break. Unfortunately, the organization is not able to fund any part of the event. So we are looking to you, our friends and families for support. Our goal is to raise $2500 which will go towards the entry fee and some of a team dinner. Anything extra will be used for other team building events throughout the season.

So yes, hockey is a lot. There is time and money and so much invested in this sport, but this team has a sense of togetherness and hard work that puts some professional teams to shame. Thank you for helping them attend this event, and come watch them in action! It is sure not to disappoint!!