Supporting the Ponchot Family

When the unthinkable happens, the loss of a spouse and partner, you wonder how you're going to take the next step forward. How are you going to meet all the needs that two people once provided together to the family? As a community, we want to rally around Erin and her boys to give her time and space to grieve while not worrying about the financial strain that inevitably comes when someone's journey with cancer comes to an end.

Byron and Erin are people who would give without question and never ask for anything in return, so we're asking on their behalf if you would donate any amount to support them. Every little bit helps to relieve the financial stress of hospital bills, hospice costs incurred, funeral expenses, and groceries.

Thank you for considering and if you are able and feel comfortable, please share this campaign with your friends and family on social media.