Support for the Glass Family

Requesting assistance for the family of Scott Glass. He leaves behind his wife and 2 small children. Anything helps.

Assistant Chief Scott Glass E.O.W 10/20/24



Greater love has no man than this, that someone lay down his life for his friend.

John 15:13

The dangers of running over a charged fire hose!!

On 10/17/24 Chief Scott Glass was tragically injured. While setting up and charging a 5 inch supply line to battle a structure fire, a vehicle came through the fire scene and ran over the hose line causing it to pop and run wild under pressure hitting Asst. Glass with a fatal blow and two others of his crew causing serious injuries as they fell to the ground. Please keep these folks in your prayers during this tragic time. Something that was so preventable!!!



Chief is an organ donor, so others my live through his passing!

"Rest easy BROTHER we have it from here"