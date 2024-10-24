Campaign Image

Supporting Mia through her leukemia diagnosis

Raised:

 USD $12,750

Campaign created by Evelina Natekin

Campaign funds will be received by Elijah Sheremet

Supporting Mia through her leukemia diagnosis

Dear family and friends, 

My name is Evelina Natekin. I am Lydiya's cousin and am making this fundraiser campaign to help support the Sheremet family through a difficult time.

Seven year old Mia began experiencing pain in her legs and joints on and off this summer. Her parents took her to the doctors, but no cause was found at the time. On October 19, once again experiencing persistent and strong pain, little Mia was taken to St. Luke's hospital where she got bloodwork and Xray for the pain. There were some values flagged in her preliminary bloodwork, so more blood samples were collected. Early on the morning of October 21, Lydiya got a terrible call "come quickly, the blood work has resulted. Pack a bag, you'll be admitted, its serious". It was just an hour later, at the hospital, that the Sheremet family got the devastating news, Mia's bloodwork showed that she has B-cell ALL, a form of leukemia. Her tests showed that the disease load is very high. Yesterday, Mia went in for a procedure where she had a port placed (a more permanent access that will allow blood draws and meds without extra pokes). She had some additional tests done, and PRAISE GOD, there are no cancerous blasts in her spinal fluid.

The Sheremet family has a long road ahead as Mia undergoes treatment. Treatment may last several years. They will be spending a lot of time inpatient and in the clinic. They have three small children at home and are still figuring out how they will balance their time. Please keep this family in your prayers, and consider financially supporting if you are able. Thank you all sincerely for the outpouring of love the family is already seeing. Please pray for:

- A complete healing of Mia's body, supernatural protection over every organ 

- Protection from infections or complications

- Wisdom and God's direction over every doctor, nurse and healthcare provider that works with the family

- Peace and direction as the family makes difficult medical decisions

- For peace and refreshment for the parents, to feel rested on minimal sleep 

Here is a message from Lydiya (mom):

 "We are so grateful for each prayer and for everyone that already knows and is praying. This is a journey that we are walking through relying on God. We believe and know that God will heal her. We believe and pray that God will give wisdom to her doctors, and that she will have minimal side effects from treatment. The form she has is highly treatable. It will consist of sometimes in patient treatment but mostly out-patient treatment. Currently I don’t have a place designated to send updates to everyone. It will be hard to reply to everyone, but we will read all of the encouraging words we can get. Elijah would prefer to not be the one updating people. I’ll try my best to give updates whenever we can. Thank you so much for all the love and support. God has our sweet Mia in his hands."

“Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget not all his benefits: Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; Who healeth all thy diseases; Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; Who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies; Who satisfieth thy mouth with good things; So that thy youth is renewed like the eagle's.” ‭‭Psalm‬ ‭103:2-5‬ ‭KJV





Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Renewal by Andersen
$ 2500.00 USD
11 days ago

Wishing Mia nothing but the best in her recovery. Positive thoughts and wishes to your family -Renewal by Andersen of WA and Central CA.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

I am trusting our awesome God to show Himself strong on behalf of your family.

Samuel Wayson
$ 500.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Michele Hodgkiss
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Leigh and Danny
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

God bless you Mia. We’re praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Our prayers for your little Mia

Oscar
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Keith sweat
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Superman
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Nando
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Tim Nitcher
$ 500.00 USD
26 days ago

Prayers for a healthy recovery and peace through this tough challenge.

Sarah M at RbA
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Ryno
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

You and your family are in my prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Cameron Ellis
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Updates

Update #5

January 2nd, 2025

Mia had a lumbar puncture on Friday and we noticed right away that something wasn’t right. She was complaining of bad back and head pain worse than before. Her pain only kept escalating over the weekend, Mia kept insisting she didn’t want to go back to the hospital and wait until the clinic opened. Mia has had several bad experiences with the ER staff missing her port, and in clinic she hasn’t had a bad experience. 

On Sunday night (December 29th), her pain was so severe she couldn’t void. We took her into clinic at opening, they thought maybe she had a spinal headache. They gave various narcotics and nothing helped the pain. They weren’t sure what to do with her. One of the oncology docs we had never met before ordered ct scans of her back and head due to low platelets, to rule out bleeding. 

Sure enough the scan showed she had blood in and around her meninges, chemical meningitis. She was admitted and they proceeded to give her various narcotics and nothing would help her pain. 

Today (January 2nd), it’s been over 4 days of not eating, but today she was able to drink some water and hold it down. Doc started her on WinRhoD in hopes it would help her platelets to prevent further bleeding. 36 hours after getting WinRhoD her platelets are at 110. Praise God. She is also getting TPN right now. The chemical meningitis and pain associated with it can take 3 weeks or more to resolve. Our Mia has went through so much and suffered so hard already. Please continue to pray for her full restoration and her pain to go away. Thank you everyone who is praying for our sweet Mia and helping us.

Update Update #5 Image
Update #4

December 17th, 2024

Hello everyone, here’s an update on what’s been going on for the last several weeks. After Mia’s hospitalization for pancreatitis, Mia started dealing with brutal nose bleeds and petechaie. We came into the clinic with Mia bleeding and they saw that her platelets were at 3. A normal person would have 200-400. Less than 10 requires a platelet transfusion. Several weeks of getting platelets wouldn’t help. Every time they would check she’d be at undetectable levels of platelets. One of the doctors said to draw labs and check platelets right after a transfusion, and sure enough her platelets were still undetectable. We proceeded to be hospitalized. They gave Mia a high dose of IVIG in hopes it would help. 


It made her vomit, fever, and she had terrible migraines. The highest her platelets came up to was 9 at that point and they let her out of the hospital on Sunday December 8th. Monday December 9th she had labs and her platelets showed 6. By Friday the 13th they were once again undetectable. 


She had been on a break for all treatment for almost 4 weeks at that point. But the doctors decided treatment must go on and they did a procedure on Friday and started the second cycle of treatment. They ran platelets in a separate iv while using her port for anesthesia. 


Today, Monday December 16th, Mia had another appointment and labs and the doctors said they haven’t seen a situation like this, they’ve been reading case reports all over the world. By the grace of God she hasn’t been bleeding this last week, it’s a total miracle. We continue to pray and believe that God can heal her and give us another miracle. Thank you everyone for your prayers, love, and support. We are so grateful.

Update Update #4 Image
Update #3

November 27th, 2024

As many of you know Mia was hospitalized for 6 days due to pancreatitis last week, caused by one of the medications she had received. This has been a journey and we are trying to see the bright side of things. She was released Sunday evening from the hospital. 

We also got her results from how she responded to the first month of treatment. Praise God, we didn’t have a doubt in our mind- that she would have a result of “no detectable cancer”. That means she’ll still receive treatment but it won’t be as harsh God willing. We are praying for God to guide the doctors in all that’s ahead. It’s still a long road.
Today Mia was supposed to get her next cycle. Her counts didn’t make it. Her platelets were too low to proceed. Maybe this little break for her body will be good. 
She’s been having lots of nosebleeds due to the low platelets.. they say it’s a common side effect. We are praying for her little legs to get stronger and to be able to move around better. Praying her numbers get better and she does well moving forward. 

Her pancreas enzyme level dropped again, still a little high but we are thankful to see that number go down. It’s been hard for her to avoid fatty foods.. it’s all she wants. But we still are careful with it. Her hair is more than 75% gone..
Her hemoglobin is currently at 11.2 yay. The highest it’s been. 🙏
We are thankful for this little break to let her recover even more. We are counting it as a blessing. 

Thank you to everyone praying for Mia, our family, and thank you to everyone who’s been donating too. 

“Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”
Deuteronomy 31:6 KJV

“будьте тверды и мужественны, не бойтесь, [не ужасайтесь] и не страшитесь их, ибо Господь Бог твой Сам пойдет с тобою [и] не отступит от тебя и не оставит тебя.”
Второзаконие 31:6 SYNO
Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

November 5th, 2024

Mia has been happy to be home. We’ve all been happy to be together as a family. Currently Mia is doing the best she can, thankfully she has been eating well. She is more tired than usual but still has her sense of humor. She is such a joy. We are adjusting as best as we can to the situation. 


Currently we take her in to treatment in Boise and are able to come home after. We hope that treatment will stay this way and we can avoid hospitalizations. That’s our prayer. 


We are thankful for everyone praying for her and our family. We feel the love and support.   

We are also thankful to everyone who has donated. 



“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”

Isaiah 41:10 KJV


“не бойся, ибо Я с тобою; не смущайся, ибо Я Бог твой; Я укреплю тебя, и помогу тебе, и поддержу тебя десницею правды Моей.”

Книга пророка Исаии 41:10 SYNO

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1 10/26/24

October 26th, 2024

From Lydiya Sheremet

Hello everyone. We have been discharged from St Luke’s Boise Children’s on Friday evening. Praise God. It feels so good to be home. So far Mia has been doing well with all of the treatment so far. Thank God. We will be in and out of the clinic and hospital for the foreseeable future, about 2.5 years from what we are told by doctors.


Elijah and I are so humbled by everyone reaching out to us. We feel everyone’s prayers and support, it’s hard to explain. We have so much peace and we know that the Lord will help us through this time. He already is. God has prepared us to walk through this, and we will remain faithful. 


We are also thankful for everyone who’s asking to help out in any way they can. I will contact those who have reached out to me as far as bringing meals goes. We are also thankful to everyone who has donated as well. We are also thankful that many of our family members live near by and are helping us too. We are thankful to our church who is supporting us in prayers. 


During our stay at the hospital we’ve met so many wonderful and caring people. From the doctors all the way to the house keepers. It’s amazing what a stay at a hospital can do to put things into perspective. We are thankful. 


Please continue to pray for our Mia. We believe God will help her through this. She is our oldest child (7) and has three younger siblings. Bella (5) Evelina (3) and baby Elijah (5 months). Mia is such a strong girl we know she will make it. ❤️ also to those who have wanted to send her a package, text me and I’ll give you our address. 


“Heal me, O LORD, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved: for thou art my praise.”

Jeremiah 17:14 KJV


“Исцели меня, Господи, и исцелен буду; спаси меня, и спасен буду; ибо Ты хвала моя.”

Книга пророка Иеремии 17:14 SYNO

Update Update #1 10/26/24 Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo