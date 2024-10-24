Supporting Mia through her leukemia diagnosis

Dear family and friends,

My name is Evelina Natekin. I am Lydiya's cousin and am making this fundraiser campaign to help support the Sheremet family through a difficult time.

Seven year old Mia began experiencing pain in her legs and joints on and off this summer. Her parents took her to the doctors, but no cause was found at the time. On October 19, once again experiencing persistent and strong pain, little Mia was taken to St. Luke's hospital where she got bloodwork and Xray for the pain. There were some values flagged in her preliminary bloodwork, so more blood samples were collected. Early on the morning of October 21, Lydiya got a terrible call "come quickly, the blood work has resulted. Pack a bag, you'll be admitted, its serious". It was just an hour later, at the hospital, that the Sheremet family got the devastating news, Mia's bloodwork showed that she has B-cell ALL, a form of leukemia. Her tests showed that the disease load is very high. Yesterday, Mia went in for a procedure where she had a port placed (a more permanent access that will allow blood draws and meds without extra pokes). She had some additional tests done, and PRAISE GOD, there are no cancerous blasts in her spinal fluid.

The Sheremet family has a long road ahead as Mia undergoes treatment. Treatment may last several years. They will be spending a lot of time inpatient and in the clinic. They have three small children at home and are still figuring out how they will balance their time. Please keep this family in your prayers, and consider financially supporting if you are able. Thank you all sincerely for the outpouring of love the family is already seeing. Please pray for:

- A complete healing of Mia's body, supernatural protection over every organ

- Protection from infections or complications

- Wisdom and God's direction over every doctor, nurse and healthcare provider that works with the family

- Peace and direction as the family makes difficult medical decisions

- For peace and refreshment for the parents, to feel rested on minimal sleep

Here is a message from Lydiya (mom):

"We are so grateful for each prayer and for everyone that already knows and is praying. This is a journey that we are walking through relying on God. We believe and know that God will heal her. We believe and pray that God will give wisdom to her doctors, and that she will have minimal side effects from treatment. The form she has is highly treatable. It will consist of sometimes in patient treatment but mostly out-patient treatment. Currently I don’t have a place designated to send updates to everyone. It will be hard to reply to everyone, but we will read all of the encouraging words we can get. Elijah would prefer to not be the one updating people. I’ll try my best to give updates whenever we can. Thank you so much for all the love and support. God has our sweet Mia in his hands."

“Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget not all his benefits: Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; Who healeth all thy diseases; Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; Who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies; Who satisfieth thy mouth with good things; So that thy youth is renewed like the eagle's.” ‭‭Psalm‬ ‭103:2-5‬ ‭KJV













