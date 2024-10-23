Service trip to Northern Ireland

Hello! Millie here!

I am so excited you are considering partnering with me as I travel to Castlewellan, Northern Ireland, at the end of December to serve missionaries from all across Europe at the Mid-Winter Rally. This event is held by Celtic Christian Mission and is run by students like me! I will be helping lead worship for the event and assisting with childcare. All money raised will go directly to flight and food costs. While this website is used to raise money, it is also about partnering in prayer.

If you have any further questions about the trip or about the event I would love to talk with you! You can contact me at ameliaevemartin@gmail.com or 417-793-8307!