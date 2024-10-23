Campaign Image

Service trip to Northern Ireland

 USD $2,500

 USD $2,105

Campaign created by Amelia Martin

Campaign funds will be received by Amelia Martin

Service trip to Northern Ireland

Hello! Millie here!

I am so excited you are considering partnering with me as I travel to Castlewellan, Northern Ireland, at the end of December to serve missionaries from all across Europe at the Mid-Winter Rally. This event is held by Celtic Christian Mission and is run by students like me! I will be helping lead worship for the event and assisting with childcare. All money raised will go directly to flight and food costs. While this website is used to raise money, it is also about partnering in prayer. 

If you have any further questions about the trip or about the event I would love to talk with you! You can contact me at ameliaevemartin@gmail.com or 417-793-8307!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

I love you mil!!! So proud of you and your heart to serve. Go do big things for the kingdom!!

Mitchell Clark
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

So excited for you! God’s going to use you so much in Ireland! Proud of you and love your heart so much!!

Amy Bryant
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Mazi Gray
$ 75.00 USD
25 days ago

So proud of you Millie Moo! The Lord shines so bright within you. Continue to glorify Him with your surrender and praise. And pursue Him always, He’s worthy of it all. Xoxox, friend.

Carrie Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
29 days ago

We are grateful for the gifts that the Lord has given you and for your “YES” to be used by Him.

Cheyenne Howard
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

J Walker
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tara Marty
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Safe travels! Praying for you and the rest of the team that you are going with!

Curt
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

This is so awesome! Go and let the Lord work through you and allow what you do to flow from Him!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you and are so proud of you! We will be praying for you as you go and spread the gospel!

The Pyatts
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sneeds
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Millie!!

Gram
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Help spread the Joy of Jesus with your beautiful voice.

Jason and Tricia Hill
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Proud of you sweet girl! We will be praying for you.

Catherine McCombs
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord bless you and all those you minister to through this trip! Be the hands and feet of Jesus!!

Cari
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve and Becky
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Millie: We are so excited for you. Your love for our Lord is wonderful. We will be praying for you as you spread HIS word.

