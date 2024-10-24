Hope for Constance Rebuilding a Life

Help Us Bring Constance Back



We need your help to bring our friend Constance back from the brink. Some of you know Constance as the strong, kind woman who always made others laugh, but life has taken a tragic turn for her. Constance moved here from Moldova a few years ago, leaving behind everything—her home, her family, her past—for a fresh start. But things didn’t go as planned. Without any family here in the U.S., except for us, her friends, she fell into addiction, and we recently learned that she’s homeless.



Her mother back in Moldova hasn’t heard from her in months, and her daughter Lakshmi, who’s still here with us, asks about her mom every single day. We’ve been searching for Constance, and when we find her, we want to give her the one thing that could save her life: the chance to go to recovery center at SoCal Road to Recovery in California. It’s a year-long program that will give her the tools and support she needs to break free from addiction and rebuild her life.



But we can’t do this without help.



We’re trying to raise $20,000 to cover the costs of rehab. This isn’t just about giving her a place to detox—it’s about giving her the opportunity for a new beginning, a real shot at life. If we can’t get her to take that step, we’ll use the funds to support her daughter, Lakshmi, because no little girl should be left wondering when her mom will come home.



Constance has no one else here in the States but us. We’re her family now, and we’re asking for your help to bring her back. Your donation will be more than just money—it’ll be a lifeline for a mother, a friend, and a woman who still has so much ahead of her. And if we can’t get her to rehab, every dollar will go toward Lakshmi, ensuring she’s cared for in her mother’s absence.



We are heartbroken but hopeful. With your help, we can bring Constance home, heal her, and give Lakshmi the mom she desperately misses. Please join us in this fight—every little bit makes a difference.

